Jon Rahm not concerned about lack of Masters practice after birth of first child

Rahm’s wife Kelley gave birth to a baby boy on Saturday and Rahm arrived at Augusta National on Wednesday to finalise his truncated preparations
Jon Rahm not concerned about lack of Masters practice after birth of first child

Jon Rahm hits out of a bunker at the driving range ahead of the 85th Masters. Picture: Charlie Riedel/AP

Wed, 07 Apr, 2021 - 17:22
Phil Casey

Jon Rahm believes he is in a “better mental state” ahead of the Masters following the birth of his first child at the weekend.

Rahm’s wife Kelley gave birth to a baby boy on Saturday and Rahm arrived at Augusta National on Wednesday to finalise his truncated preparations for the year’s first men’s major championship.

Asked how concerned he was about a lack of practice, the world number three said: “I’m not concerned. I went through a major life experience. If anything I’m just happier.

“I’m thankful to be here. If anything, definitely a different mental state, but I would say it’s a better mental state. Becoming a father is just a little different and for so long I didn’t think I was going to be able to be here.

“I thought Wednesday, Thursday, Friday I was just going to have to get the ticket back home so I’m grateful that they’re both doing great, and I’m really happy I can be here rested and ready to compete.

“Coming here later than usual, but I’m here ready to compete. I wouldn’t be here otherwise.”

Rahm has finished fourth, ninth and seventh on his last three Masters appearances and is looking forward to the firmer conditions which are set to prevail this week.

“I might need to spend a little bit of extra time today hitting lag putts and hitting some chips because the last time we played here it was a little softer and slower, but tee to green it doesn’t really change much,” Rahm said.

“Luckily I’ve played here before, and I always have a good vibe when I come here.

“I’m guessing because of how good the weather was, it might be a little bit firmer on the greens, which is a great thing. I’ve been looking forward to that.

“Pretty much all four Masters I’ve played the greens haven’t been as firm as I’ve seen in some broadcasts, so I’m looking forward to it.”

More in this section

42nd Ryder Cup - Preview Day Four - Le Golf National Justin Thomas says Tiger Woods will be a big miss at the Masters
Masters tee times: Rory McIlroy to play alongside Xander Schauffele and Jon Rahm Masters tee times: Rory McIlroy to play alongside Xander Schauffele and Jon Rahm
2021 Masters Preview Package Bryson DeChambeau to drive on with unique Augusta strategy
mastersrahmplace: ukplace: scotland
Masters Golf

US Masters TV details, tips, and top storylines: Here's all you need to know

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up