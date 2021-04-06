Rory McIlroy: This week is very important but I’m trying to see the big picture

Rory McIlroy went to visit Tiger Woods two weeks ago, checking in on the five-time Masters winner’s recovery from his recent car crash.

Sitting in his living room, McIlroy took notice — it would be hard not to — of the display case with all of his 15 major championship trophies inside.

“Where are all the other ones?” McIlroy asked of the man who shares the PGA Tour record with Sam Snead of 82 career victories.

“I don’t know,” Tiger shrugged.

McIlroy’s mind was blown. Maybe circling the major dates on the calendar is the way to go.

“I’m just thinking to myself, how easy must that have felt for him if all he cared about were four weeks a year,” he said.

“The other stuff must have been like practice. So that’s a cool perspective to have, right? Yeah, that’s all I could think about on the way home — and I was glad he was okay, too.”

It’s not as easy as Tiger often made it seem, peaking four times a year.

McIlroy has won four majors, but none since 2014. He’s tried all manner of formulae to get the recipe right the last seven years and tripped up often in the process.

He has switched up some routines for his 13th appearance at the Masters. He did not come early to play extra practice rounds. He played one 18-hole round on Monday and only nine his last two days of prep.

“I’m trying to see the big picture here,” he said of his personal expectations for the first major of the year. “I’m obviously focused on this week, but it’s bigger than that. It’s a journey, right? And it’s a journey to try to get back to playing the game the way I know that I can play the game.

So obviously this week is very important, but I’m still looking beyond that. I’m just at the start of a journey here that I know will get me back to where I want to be.

It wasn’t until near the very end of the Holywood man’s pre-Masters interview that the subject of his career-slam quest even came up.

For more than a month now, McIlroy has been searching for “a spark” and answers to swing problems created by trying to keep up with the Bryson DeChambeaus of the golf world.

He’s started working with Pete Cowan to supplement the teachings of his life-long coach Michael Bannon. None of it has inspired much confidence that 2021 will be Rory’s year to don the green jacket.

“For me to do that, I just have to go out and try to play four good rounds of golf on this golf course,” he said. “I’ve played a bunch of really good rounds on this golf course before, but just not four in a row. That’s the challenge for me. And if I can do that and get my head in the right place and feel like my game’s where it needs to be, then I have no doubt that I can put it all together.”

Unfortunately, McIlroy has played his worst at Augusta when it has mattered the most. He led after each of the first three rounds in 2011 before dramatically withering on the back nine en route to an 80.

He was third after 36 holes the next year before fading with a 9-over weekend. In 2018, he shared the final pairing with Patrick Reed but never managed to push the lead after missing a short eagle putt on the second hole and shot 74.

In contrast, on every other occasion when he’s been out of the hunt on Sunday, he’s broken par eight times and moved up on the leaderboard each time to walk away with a handful of back-door top-10s that have masked his Augusta struggles.

Last year, he shot 77 in the easiest scoring round in Masters history, rendering the 14-under he played the last three rounds relatively meaningless.

Compound his Augusta history with a current lapse in confidence and form, McIlroy admits that the game is “testing” him a little more than it ever has before.

Hence the bringing in of Cowen as “another set of eyes”.

“It just felt like a comfortable fit for me,” he said of another coach he’s known since he was 13.

“That’s the reason I brought him in. It’s basically just about trying to understand the body movements a little bit more and sort of understanding why certain shots happen and how to fix those on the fly … even during rounds.

If you have a better understanding of what you’re doing, then you can start to manage it better, even if things don’t feel quite the way you want them to.

McIlroy got a good draw this week, playing his late morning round tomorrow with Jon Rahm and Xander Schauffele.

All three strong candidates to fit into the club of men who convene every April for the Champions Dinner.

It would be a nice way to fill the last hole in McIlroy’s own major championship trophy case.

“I’d obviously love to be able to be a part of that one day,” McIlroy said. “And it could be the year where everything clicks and I’m the one hosting that dinner next year. You never know.”

Has he thought about what would be on the menu?

“No,” he said quickly. “I don’t want to get ahead of myself.”