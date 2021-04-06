Relaxed Lee Westwood looks to Jack Nicklaus for inspiration at Augusta

The gray hair and beard present the distinctive quality of an elder statesman, an appropriate role for a man making his 20th appearance in the Masters Tournament — the most in the field of anyone without a green jacket in his locker already.

Lee Westwood will turn 48 in two weeks, older than anyone who’s ever won the Masters.

When he played his first in 1997, he was paired up with Jack Nicklaus in the final round. The young Englishman beat the six-time champ by eight strokes that Sunday, then pulled the iconic picture — which he’d run out and bought the night before — of a 46-year-old Jack raising his putter en route to his stunning victory and asked for an autograph.

“And I still have it to this day all framed up where he’s put, ‘Lee, enjoyed our round, best wishes, Jack Nicklaus,’”

Twenty-four years later, it’s not a silly proposition to think Westwood might break Jack’s record this week.

“Jack has always been an inspiration the way he played the game, especially his record around here — you can’t help being inspired,” Westwood said. “There’s a few similarities there with age. It would be great to break his record. To have a chance to break one of his records would be very special.”

Why not Westwood? He keeps proving that he can compete with a generation of champions half his age who can fly drives past where his ball stops, pushing Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas to the very end on courses as diverse as Bay Hill and TPC Sawgrass. He’s got a better record than both of them at Augusta National. At No 20 in the world, only two players currently ranked above him have ever won a green jacket.

“Yeah, very fresh in my mind still, and it just is validation, really, that I’m still good enough at my age to be out here and contending,” he said of his recent runner-ups in Florida.

Comfortable

“I maybe don’t play as well as often anymore, but when I do play well, I tend to contend, and, you know, with the work I’ve done on the mental side of the game, I feel a lot more comfortable out there.”

Experience counts for more at Augusta National than most courses in the world, where strategy and guile are priceless commodities. Westwood has accumulated a lot of it through the years.

He’s been runner-up twice in 2010 — when Phil Mickelson chased him down with a spree of eagles — and 2016, when Danny Willett pipped him down the stretch.

What Westwood possesses now is the wisdom of age and the tools to help him deal with the pressure that comes with contention. Phil Kenyon helped develop his pencil putting grip that holds up better under stress. Ben Davis has helped develop a psychological approach that has brought peace of mind in the moments that count the most.

“The older you get, the more mental scarring, I guess, there is there,” he admits.

“And sort of you have good experiences, and you can have bad experiences. The good experiences you want to remember; the bad experiences you want to forget. They have both given me tools to combat that.”

For this Masters, Westwood has ditched his fiancée as caddie and brought his almost 20-year-old son, Sam, on the bag. He brought Sam with him a few weeks ago when they had a boys trip to Augusta with Shane Lowry to scout the place out.

“It’s amazing that I’m old enough to have my son on the bag and still be competing in these tournaments,” he said.

He makes a few accommodations to age. He gradually weens his warm-ups each day, playing 18 then 9 then only a few holes as his first-round tee time with defending champion and world No 1 Dustin Johnson draws closer.

“The secret is to tone the practice and the training down as Thursday comes so I’m fresh,” he said. “My legs probably won’t take as much as a 20-year-old’s legs will take, and this is a physically demanding golf course. I have to scale that back.”

While we wonder if a man his age can win his first major championship, Westwood is smart enough not to worry about such things.

“As for expectations, I don’t really have any, but I don’t really have any at any tournaments I turn up to anymore,” he said.

“I just put the preparation in, hit it off the first tee and try and find it and hit it on the green, and hopefully hit it on the green and have a birdie chance and make a few of those. After that, it’s in the lap of the gods, really.”