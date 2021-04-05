Rising to win on Easter Sunday may be start of a new Jordan Spieth era

When a champion golfer gets lost as deep in the wilderness as Jordan Spieth has been the last few years, he can be forgiven a little over-statement at the first sign of civilisation.

“Monumental” was the first word that came to Spieth’s mind moments after winning the PGA Tour’s Valero Texas Open on Sunday to snap a nearly four-year victory drought on the eve of Masters week. For a man who flirted with the grand slam in 2015 and was last seen winning the claret jug in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, perhaps beating Charley Hoffman at TPC San Antonio — while significant — falls somewhat short of monumental.

“I think I used a word that was within 30 seconds of tapping in the last putt and kind of just not really knowing where my head was at, and I think that was probably a little aggressive of a term,” Spieth conceded barely 18 hours later upon arrival at Augusta National.

“I think it was more just I wanted that monkey off my back, just being a while out of the winner’s circle.”

Spieth has been a relative mess since not long after his Open Championship win in 2017. Formerly world No 1 and an absolute fixture in the top 10 for five years since his runner-up finish in his 2014 Masters debut, Spieth was fighting so many demons for the last three years his self-confidence was shattered. The noise kept building up as everybody had suggestions for how to fix his issues and who he should fire and hire to turn things around.

Spieth tuned it all out and just kept working with his same swing coach (Cameron McCormick) and same caddie (Michael Greller) to restore his swing and subsequently his belief in himself. Despite dropping to No 92 in the world in January after missing the cut at Torrey Pines and failing to qualify for a WGC event for the first time since he was a rookie, Spieth believed he’d bounced off the bottom.

His still-only-27-year-old perspective had changed.

“I guess, humbled to an extent,” he said. “I’m not a very patient person in general, and I think having to kind of learn patience through struggles is massively important.”

Spieth has been trending toward Sunday’s victory for months — even if too many of his Sundays have often left much to be desired. He finished fourth in Phoenix despite wasting a lead gained by a Saturday 61. He finished third the next week at Pebble Beach. He faded on the weekend at Riviera to finish 15th. He was fourth at Bay Hill despite a Sunday 75. He reached the knockout stage of the WGC-Match Play.

All baby steps.

“I felt the progression coming, and I was patient with it,” Spieth said.

“But you get one 54-hole lead, and everyone thinks you’re supposed to win right away, when you haven’t had a 54-hole lead in a long time. It was just more like, all right, everybody chill out. It’s a hard game, and I’ve done a really good job closing in my career. I’ve never doubted that ability.”

Sunday in Texas, Spieth’s 66 kept a hard-charging Hoffman at bay. What happened after tapping in his drought-breaking putt is what surprised him.

“I thought I would have the memories of the downs and the struggles and the climb back and really the progress and the momentum over the last, you know, few months, all that kind of would hit me,” he said. “And it just kind of was like a one-footer to win.

“I saw (my wife) Annie when that happened, and she was pretty emotional. I was happy that it didn’t hit me that hard — that it felt more normal; that it felt like me and that’s where I’m supposed to be and this is who I am. Sometimes you lose confidence and you just have kind of a little chink in the armour here and there, and that’s kind of what I had experienced. And so it was nice to kind of, I guess, feel normal towards the end of the round yesterday.”

Normal for Spieth at Augusta is contending to win. He finished among the top three in four of his first five Masters and has never missed the cut at Augusta no matter his form. When he finished second and third at Houston the week before Augusta in 2015 and ’18, he won and charged to solo third at the subsequent Masters. He’s as much a favourite this week as defending champion and world No 1 Dustin Johnson.

“I love being here. I love being on the grounds. It’s my favourite tournament in the world. I’ve expressed that many times in here,” he said in Augusta’s elaborate interview room, attributing his success here to his confidence on the greens.

“Whether I’ve come in putting well or even in tough putting years, the ball seems to find the hole here, when I get on the putting surface.”

Spieth admits he hasn’t fully found his swing that he had before a bone chip in his hand and the subsequent bad habits that followed infected his confidence. He hasn’t found that gear that took him to No 1 in the world in 2015.

“There are times and ways that I can take a step forward and feel better and produce better golf shots consistently and produce better strokes,” he said. “And it was pretty awesome when I look back and think there’s a next level that I’ve been at that I’m still searching for right now.”

Anyone who thought we’d seen the best and last of Spieth as an elite contender was sorely mistaken. It’s easy to forget he’s still only 27 and is within a PGA Championship of completing the career slam. Spieth is ready to start drafting more history. “I’m 27, and a lot of people’s careers get started at 27 in this sport,” he said. “Phil (Mickelson) was, what, 31, when he won his first major? And he had a major championship career after he won his first major, four or five years still my senior.”

Spieth rising to win on Easter Sunday may be just the start of a new era of success for him.

“As I’ve mentioned over the last six weeks or so, you put yourself in that position enough times, the bounces will go your way,” he said. “That’s kind of the motto I’ve always lived by, just try to be in form as often as you can and consistent as you can, and you end up holding the trophy at the end every once in a while. And it was a while since the last time it happened.”

Don’t be shocked if the next time that happens is as soon as Sunday.