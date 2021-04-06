‘Comfortable and confident’ Shane Lowry sets his sights on US Masters glory

Could the stars be aligning for Shane Lowry at Augusta National this weekend?

The 2019 Open champion is confident his game is in the right place heading into Thursday’s opening round at the 2021 Masters, and that good things are around the corner.

Ideally, that corner is the turn into Magnolia Lane and a green jacket on Sunday evening.

“I am very happy with where my game is at and very comfortable and confident,” Lowry said in a Zoom call with Irish golf writers before leaving Florida for Augusta, Georgia. “I feel like I just need to keep doing what I am doing and play the waiting game and not try to force it too much over the next while.

“I am hopeful it happens this week but if it doesn’t then hopefully the weeks after. I am driving the ball pretty well now after putting the new Srixon driver in at the start of the year that I am very very happy with and the rest of my game is pretty good too.

“I struggled on the greens at the start of the year but I feel like I have got to a point now where I am happy with my putter so if everything comes together I really think I can do something special in the coming weeks and I am very hopeful that will be this week.”

Lowry, 34 last week, will not place too much store in achieving his best finish at the Masters last time out, a tie for 25th only last November after the major was rescheduled from April 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic though it does add to the Offaly star’s feelgood factor heading into his sixth appearance.

“It’s not like I finished tied fifth but it was a step in the right direction and it was good experience but then we played the course at a different time of year and with the golf course very different to what it is going to like this week.

“I am going into the Masters clearly with a lot more confidence after having a decent week late last year, and that was not too long ago.

“So, I can tee-up this week and relax a little bit more given I played at Augusta last November and also only a few weeks ago.

“I will be able over these few days of official practice to work on my game and take my rest and just get ready for the week ahead... Hopefully I can improve that by 24 spots later this week.”

Lowry’s confidence in his improved driving means that he feels his biggest challenge around Augusta National week is himself.

“I have never really driven it my best around Augusta, I drove it okay in November but I feel I am driving it as well as I ever have now so I am pretty confident with that and I am pretty happy hitting a high draw or a little cut so I am happy where that is. Iron play is key but you need to get the ball on the fairway first so if you get it on the fairway you can attack some pins and hit it in certain portions of greens that you need to hit it to.

“I think it’s probably going to play difficult so if you can keep the big numbers off the card, keep the doubles off the card, when you get out of position make your bogeys, take care of the par-fives and then, you know, you’ll need to hole a few chances here or the throughout the week.

“It sounds very easy when you talk through it like that but I think Augusta is first and foremost about driving the ball in the fairway. If you’re driving the ball in the fairway it actually becomes, not easy, but way easier than if you’re out of position on a couple of holes.

“So what challenges do I have this week? Look, I think the biggest challenge for me is just staying out of my own way, to be honest. I’m very, without sounding overly confident, I really feel like my game’s in a great place. I really feel very happy the way I’m playing.

“The struggles I was having with my putting over the start of the season, I really feel like I have that under control now and I feel very happy with that. And especially going to somewhere like Augusta where you need to putt with a lot of feel and a lot of vision and you can’t be very robotic about your putting … I think that might help me a little bit this week as well. But for me … [it’s about] letting myself go out and be myself and perform to the best of my ability because I really feel like it’s there and it’s waiting to come out and obviously I hope it does happen this week.”