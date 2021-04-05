Name your price: The multi million dollar world of signed golf merchandise

The advent of the cameraphone appears to have dealt a mortal blow to the tradition of autograph-hunting, particularly in sport.

Or has it?

There are still some hold-outs who prefer pen and ink to pixels.

And why not, when it’s part of an industry worth hundreds of millions of euro?

The significance of the autograph industry — with heavy emphasis on the industry part — came into focus a couple of years back when golfer Jordan Spieth clashed with spectators at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

When questioned about the exchange later at a press conference, Spieth didn’t hold back, and Golf Digest reported this back-and-forth between Spieth and a reporter who asked: “I know you sign a lot of autographs, but coming off 18 today some guys ragged on you pretty hard for not signing ... and it got a little testy?”

“Yeah,” said Spieth.

“These guys that just have bags of stuff to benefit from other people’s success when they didn’t do anything themselves.

“Go get a job instead of trying to make money off of the stuff that we have been able to do . . . they frustrate us.

And so I turned around and they, one of them, dropped an f-bomb in front of three kids, so I felt the need to turn around and tell them that wasn’t right. And a couple of them were saying, ‘You’re not Tiger Woods; don’t act like you’re Tiger.’ . . . Normally I let Michael (Greller, his caddie) get into it with them . . . Scums . . . It just bothered me.”

Spieth would later express his regret at using the term ‘scum’, but he had plenty of support from his peers on the tour at that time.

“Some of the players are really proud of Jordan for standing up like that,” Keegan Bradley was reported as saying, while Cody Gribble added: “I couldn’t agree with him more.”

“They can be intimidating,” said Geoff Ogilvy. “They tend to be pushy. It’s pretty full-on. You see a man’s arm coming at you from between kids. Although I didn’t mind signing about a thousand Golf World covers after I won the US Open.”

At first glance it seems much ado about nothing - a complete overreaction from pampered millionaires showing a cavalier indifference to loyal fans. What’s the big deal when it comes to signing a photograph or magazine cover after a game?

As ever, the devil is in the financial detail.

It’s very difficult to quantify the worth of the worldwide merchandise/memorabilia market, which includes a lucrative trade in all sorts of sports goods - used jerseys, baseball cards, bats, clubs and balls of all kinds, medals and . . . golf flags?

One site, sportsmemorabilia.com, listed a golf flag from the 2015 Masters at over $4,300 dollars, but the key to its value was a decipherable, clear signature from one of the participants.

The signature was Jordan Speith’s.

Hence the significance still, of the autograph - even now when the click of a smartphone is the default weapon of the hardcore fan looking for a split-second connection to his or her hero.

Because no matter how innovative the filters on the photograph, it doesn’t have the same value as the personal stamp of a signature on a golf ball, which explains in part why Spieth was greeted/harassed by determined/overaggressive autograph hunters at the PGA.

What explains that behaviour in full is the amount of money sloshing around the sports memorabilia market. When reporting on that market Golf Digest hazarded a guess at the value of the sports memorabilia market and went north of $1 billion (roughly €840 million) with its estimate.

This market is worked tirelessly by ‘chasers’, groups of autograph hunters/memorabilia traders, whose financial circumstances are not always comparable to those of the golfers they pursue.

One of their number explained their way of life to Golf Digest: “ . . . groups of two to five or larger will travel in the same van and stay in the same inexpensive hotel room. They pool expenses but not income. Their bags are filled with consigned flags, hats, trading cards and photographs waiting for the Midas touch of a golfer’s pen.”

On that basis, Spieth might have been a little unfair when suggesting these chasers should get a full-time job.

For many of them it is a full-time job, and a demanding, unglamorous one at that.

One occasional chaser got into more detail about the logistics involved in getting to a tournament - or getting one’s merchandise to a tournament, to be more precise: “I’ll get on a collectors’ website and ask, for example, ‘Who’s going to [the PGA Tour Champions event in] Branson?’.

“Someone will say, ‘I am. What do you need? What will you pay?’ And if I trust him, I’ll send a guy—usually, two guys—20 or 30 items. I expect to get half or a third of what I want.

It’s an incredibly tough life for those who do it full-time. They don’t make a lot. It’s discouraging when I see some guys bring their kids out [to secure autographs].

“It’ll be the middle of the week, and I’ll think, Why aren’t these kids in school?”

For the chasers there may be a sense of a golden age that’s just receding over the horizon into the past.

The great Arnold Palmer was famous for taking his time with fans whenever he met them, ensuring he signed everything put in front of him.

“Someone would hand him ten of something, and he’d sign all ten,” his agent Alastair Johnston told Golf Digest.

“I’d ask him why. He’d say, ‘Well, these guys have to make a living, too.’”