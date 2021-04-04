Jon Rahm to compete at US Masters after celebrating arrival of baby son

Jon Rahm to compete at US Masters after celebrating arrival of baby son

Jon Rahm became a father in the early hours of the morning (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Sun, 04 Apr, 2021 - 16:16
PA

Doubts over Jon Rahm’s participation in the Masters appear to be over after his wife Kelley gave birth to a baby boy this weekend.

The world number three had previously said the baby was due during the first major of the year, which begins on Thursday, and that he was not prepared to miss the birth.

Rahm announced the birth of baby Kepa on Instagram, writing: “Kepa Cahill Rahm, was born on April 3 at 12.15am. Momma Kelley is doing great and recovering. Kepa is also in great health. He is 7.2lb and 20.5ins, big boy from the Basque Country. Without a doubt the greatest day of my life!”

Spaniard Rahm is among the favourites to win the title at Augusta as he continues his pursuit of a first major triumph.

The 26-year-old’s best Masters finish was fourth in 2018, while he was tied for seventh in last year’s rearranged event in November.

More in this section

The Open Championship 2018 - Preview Day Two - Carnoustie Golf Links Butch Harmon says Rory McIlroy ‘needs to go back to the basic fundamentals’
2018 World Amateur Team Golf Championships Olivia Mehaffey relishing chance of a lifetime to take Augusta National Women’s Amateur
ANA Inspiration - Round Two Leona Maguire shows mettle to remain in major contention at Mission Hills
rahmplace: uk
Mehaffey

Olivia Mehaffey ninth at Augusta National Women’s Amateur after Rae’s Creek sinks hopes

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up