Olivia Mehaffey ninth at Augusta National Women’s Amateur after Rae’s Creek sinks hopes

With 10 holes remaining, Banbridge’s Olivia Mehaffey was exactly where she wanted to be – tied for the lead of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur. The moment proved easier in dreams than reality.

“It's very different when you're in contention and I wasn't in contention (in 2019),” Mehaffey said of her second and last chance in the amateur event at the home of the Masters Tournament.

“It's definitely a different feeling out there and there was definitely a lot more people than I thought and it was very nice. Yeah, it's very different when you're in contention and you're not just playing and trying to enjoy it.”

After claiming a share of the lead with world no. 1 Rose Zhang at 2-under par with a birdie on the par-5 eighth hole, Mehaffey struggled to consecutive bogeys on the ninth and 10th holes. But it was the perilous little par-3 12th that sunk most of her hopes as it has so many others.

Caught between choosing an 8- or 9-iron on the hole called Golden Bell, Mehaffey fatted a 9-iron into Rae’s Creek and failed to get up and down after her drop to walk off with a double bogey that left her three strokes off the lead. The memory of Tiger Woods making a 10 on that hole in the final round of last November’s Masters was a little fresh in her mind.

“It was a bad number,” she mourned. “I was really in between two clubs and I just tried to hit it hard and I probably didn't even need to and then I hit it fat. But once I was in the situation, I was kind of thinking, give myself a chance at a bogey and get out. I think seeing what Tiger did last year was a little bit scary, and the hole is very intimidating, even that short wedge shot is difficult. I was trying to get out.”

Still, Mehaffey had chances as the rest of the leaders suffered similar crashes on the back nine. Zhang tripled 13; Karen Fredgaard of Denmark doubled 15; Ingrid Lindblad of Sweden three-putted 14, 15, and 16; eventual playoff winner Tsubasa Kajitani of Japan doubled 17.

Mehaffey scrambled for par on 13 after her approach came up short in the hazard, missed birdie putts on 15, 16, and 17, and after the pitch she needed to hole out on 18 to reach playoff settled a few feet from the hole, she missed the par putt to finish solo ninth at 3-over.

“Even after (12), I was thinking okay, I can get some birdies,” she said. “Nobody was running away with it. I think it's been pretty tight the whole day. I was still thinking, try and get some birdies and I thought I hit a really nice shot into 13 and I would love to watch it back; a few feet away from being pretty good. But yeah, I still felt like I was still in it.”

While Mehaffey will turn professional soon, she’d love to return to Augusta National someday to get another chance to play the course.

“Oh, gosh, in a heartbeat, I'd love to,” she said with a smile before leaving.