Olivia Mehaffey ninth at Augusta National Women’s Amateur after Rae’s Creek sinks hopes

It was the perilous little par-3 12th that sunk most of Mehaffey's hopes
Olivia Mehaffey ninth at Augusta National Women’s Amateur after Rae’s Creek sinks hopes

Olivia Mehaffey hits her second shot on the 11th hole during the final round of the Augusta National Women's Amateur golf tournament at Augusta National. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Sat, 03 Apr, 2021 - 23:11
Scott Michaux, Augusta

With 10 holes remaining, Banbridge’s Olivia Mehaffey was exactly where she wanted to be – tied for the lead of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur. The moment proved easier in dreams than reality.

“It's very different when you're in contention and I wasn't in contention (in 2019),” Mehaffey said of her second and last chance in the amateur event at the home of the Masters Tournament. 

“It's definitely a different feeling out there and there was definitely a lot more people than I thought and it was very nice. Yeah, it's very different when you're in contention and you're not just playing and trying to enjoy it.” 

After claiming a share of the lead with world no. 1 Rose Zhang at 2-under par with a birdie on the par-5 eighth hole, Mehaffey struggled to consecutive bogeys on the ninth and 10th holes. But it was the perilous little par-3 12th that sunk most of her hopes as it has so many others.

Caught between choosing an 8- or 9-iron on the hole called Golden Bell, Mehaffey fatted a 9-iron into Rae’s Creek and failed to get up and down after her drop to walk off with a double bogey that left her three strokes off the lead. The memory of Tiger Woods making a 10 on that hole in the final round of last November’s Masters was a little fresh in her mind.

“It was a bad number,” she mourned. “I was really in between two clubs and I just tried to hit it hard and I probably didn't even need to and then I hit it fat. But once I was in the situation, I was kind of thinking, give myself a chance at a bogey and get out. I think seeing what Tiger did last year was a little bit scary, and the hole is very intimidating, even that short wedge shot is difficult. I was trying to get out.” 

Still, Mehaffey had chances as the rest of the leaders suffered similar crashes on the back nine. Zhang tripled 13; Karen Fredgaard of Denmark doubled 15; Ingrid Lindblad of Sweden three-putted 14, 15, and 16; eventual playoff winner Tsubasa Kajitani of Japan doubled 17.

Mehaffey scrambled for par on 13 after her approach came up short in the hazard, missed birdie putts on 15, 16, and 17, and after the pitch she needed to hole out on 18 to reach playoff settled a few feet from the hole, she missed the par putt to finish solo ninth at 3-over.

“Even after (12), I was thinking okay, I can get some birdies,” she said. “Nobody was running away with it. I think it's been pretty tight the whole day. I was still thinking, try and get some birdies and I thought I hit a really nice shot into 13 and I would love to watch it back; a few feet away from being pretty good. But yeah, I still felt like I was still in it.” 

While Mehaffey will turn professional soon, she’d love to return to Augusta National someday to get another chance to play the course.

“Oh, gosh, in a heartbeat, I'd love to,” she said with a smile before leaving.

More in this section

ANA Inspiration - Round Two Leona Maguire shows mettle to remain in major contention at Mission Hills
Leona Maguire 14/8/2019 Leona Maguire one off the lead after first round of ANA Inspiration
Can Pete Cowen work a miracle with Rory McIlroy?: The main talking points ahead of the Masters Can Pete Cowen work a miracle with Rory McIlroy?: The main talking points ahead of the Masters
2018 World Amateur Team Golf Championships

Olivia Mehaffey relishing chance of a lifetime to take Augusta National Women’s Amateur

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up