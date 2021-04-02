Leona Maguire shows mettle to remain in major contention at Mission Hills

Leona Maguire was forced to grind out a score on a tougher second day for the Irishwoman at the ANA Inspiration in California on Friday.
The Cavan woman began the day one off the lead at the first women’s major of the year after an opening round 67 at the Dinah Shore course at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage.
Starting on the 10th, she built on that strong opening day score with a birdie on her third hole to move into a share of the lead on six under.
However, after a bogey-birdie-bogey start on the first three holes of her second nine (the first, second, and third holes on the course) and another bogey on the sixth, her 15th, meant that she had to sign for a one-over-par 73 to leave her on four-under overall.
The early clubhouse lead was held by Thailand’s Moriya Jutanugarn, who shot a three-under 69 to go with her opening 68 to finished at seven-under, one ahead of Sweden’s Anna Nordqvist.