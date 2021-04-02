Leona Maguire shows mettle to remain in major contention at Mission Hills

Leona Maguire shows mettle to remain in major contention at Mission Hills

Leona Maguire drives on the 11th at Dinah Shore. Picture: Getty

Fri, 02 Apr, 2021 - 22:29
Dylan King

Leona Maguire was forced to grind out a score on a tougher second day for the Irishwoman at the ANA Inspiration in California on Friday.

The Cavan woman began the day one off the lead at the first women’s major of the year after an opening round 67 at the Dinah Shore course at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage.

Starting on the 10th, she built on that strong opening day score with a birdie on her third hole to move into a share of the lead on six under. 

However, after a bogey-birdie-bogey start on the first three holes of her second nine (the first, second, and third holes on the course) and another bogey on the sixth, her 15th, meant that she had to sign for a one-over-par 73 to leave her on four-under overall.

The early clubhouse lead was held by Thailand’s Moriya Jutanugarn, who shot a three-under 69 to go with her opening 68 to finished at seven-under, one ahead of Sweden’s Anna Nordqvist.

Read More

Olivia Mehaffey relishing chance of a lifetime to take Augusta National Women’s Amateur

More in this section

Leona Maguire 14/8/2019 Leona Maguire one off the lead after first round of ANA Inspiration
Can Pete Cowen work a miracle with Rory McIlroy?: The main talking points ahead of the Masters Can Pete Cowen work a miracle with Rory McIlroy?: The main talking points ahead of the Masters
Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy fighting for form ahead of Masters return Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy fighting for form ahead of Masters return
#women’s sport
2018 World Amateur Team Golf Championships

Olivia Mehaffey relishing chance of a lifetime to take Augusta National Women’s Amateur

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up