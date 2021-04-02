Olivia Mehaffey relishing chance of a lifetime to take Augusta National Women’s Amateur

While still describing Augusta National as “magical – it exceeds all expectations,” Olivia Mehaffey spent her Friday there focusing intently on the golf course and not the experience.

Two years after tooling around the home of the Masters taking in the views and not worrying about winning, Mehaffey is taking a completely different approach as one of the favorites to win the second Augusta National Women’s Amateur on Saturday.

“I was never in contention last time and was taking it all in and enjoying the experience,” she said after a six-hour practice round on Friday.

“I was out there pretty much every single hole seemed incredible. Today I was kind of more focused on my golf and what to expect and where I need to be. Having that experience before lets you focus a little bit more on the golf course.”

Mehaffey is not supposed to be here. In her ideal, virus-free world, the 23-year-old from Banbridge would be competing in the LPGA’s first major championship of the season this weekend as a professional rookie.

Instead, Mehaffey finds herself in the thick of contention to win the Augusta National Women’s Amateur on Saturday, sitting just one shot behind co-leaders Rose Zhang of California and Ingrid Lindblad of Sweden with the chance of a lifetime riding on 18 holes at the home of the Masters.

“I didn't think I'd have this opportunity again, so I feel very lucky,” Mehaffey said after shooting the lowest round of the week at Champions Retreat to put herself in the penultimate pairing for Saturday’s final round.

“Obviously, I turned the exemption down (last year), and to get back here, it's amazing.”

Mahaffey competed in the inaugural event in 2019, reaching the final round at Augusta National and leaving with a tie for 23rd. She qualified again in 2020, but withdrew her name to accept one of the amateur invitations to the ANA Inspiration – the LPGA major played across the country in California the same week as the ANWA.

When the world shutdown for the pandemic and the ANWA was cancelled, so too were all of Mehaffey’s grand plans. The ANA was postponed and played in September, and Mehaffey made the cut finishing T74. But with no LPGA Q-school in 2020, she went back for a fifth season at Arizona State and remained in the amateur pool to qualify again for another ANWA.

“I think, even if I had the choice, this would have been my choice,” she said of the way things worked out.

“I got to experience the ANA and that was amazing, but this tournament is so special. It's definitely great to be back and to be part of it.”

Ranked 18th in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, Mehaffey doesn’t quite have the name recognition of world no. 1 Zhang, but she offers the most threatening form to the current teenage co-leader. Two weeks ago, Mehaffey held the 36-hole lead in a professional Symetra Tour event but finished sixth. Zhang sailed past her with a pair of 66s on the weekend to finish runner-up.

“I think that was the most nervous I've ever been,” said Mehaffey. “I didn't think I would be, but a professional event and in the lead… that was definitely the most nervous I've felt. I think that experience will be really good coming into this week being in contention again.”

Nerves, as Mehaffey says, are a good thing. They show she cares. And nerves are never more on display than at Augusta National with a global television audience tuning in and a piece of history on the line.

“It's Augusta National – we're on this stage right now that the whole world's watching, and there's going to be more pressure than I'm sure anybody's ever felt,” said Mehaffey.

Mehaffey is one of nine players – including Zhang – to reach the finals at Augusta National a second time. She made the most veteran move of the week by setting up in advance to have Augusta National caddie Brian McKinley carry her bag this week. McKinley deftly guided Jennifer Kupcho to a final-round 67 and victory in the inaugural ANWA.

“I don’t think you’re going to see any 67s this year,” Mehaffey said of a course that’s playing much firmer and tougher. “It’s playing really tough.”

To that end, having an experienced local caddie will be a significant factor as she tries to overtake Zhang and world no. 4 Lindblad in a much more tightly contested final round leaderboard.

“To utilize Brian out there is going to be huge. If I see something and he sees something else, I’m going with what he says. I’m going to trust him completely. You can’t learn this course in two days and I understand why Jennifer used him last year.”

McKinley helped steer Mehaffey to an even-par start in rounds of 75-69 at Champions Retreat and is already familiar with her game. The relative volatility of her scores has been indicative of her recent play post-pandemic.

After spending months during lockdown at home with her family, she returned to the States for the ANA in September and stayed through the US Women’s Open in December. During that stretch, she changed swing coaches and started working with Jorge Parada, an LPGA coach and director of golf at Liberty National.

“I think that time was crucial for me,” she said. “I don’t think if I didn’t have that time we could’ve went into the changes as much in depth. That was huge and probably the best time for me.”

A recent addition to her arsenal is a new blade putter that she immediately felt comfortable with after using a mallet putter her entire life. As someone who speaks as if she’s on the clock, she’s working on being more patient with herself through the ups and downs as she hones in on more consistency.

“It’s one of those games at the minute – you just don’t know what it’s going to be tomorrow.

“Sometimes it’s easy, and you feel like you’re just on autopilot. It’s not necessarily like that right now, but I know I can go low.”

Saturday would be a good day to do so. Regardless, she is in a great place where she never expected to be again, with new plans to turn professional sometime this summer after the collegiate season. While admittedly she came in with higher expectations for her second shot at Augusta National, she’s profoundly grateful for the opportunity and whatever happens Saturday, happens.

“I've been playing decent in the past few weeks, so it's definitely there, but I think I've done a good job of just enjoying the week and really taking it all in,” she said.

“It's probably one of my last amateur events, and I want to enjoy it as much as possible. We're so lucky to get this opportunity, and there's so many players I know that wish they would have it. I think yes (to higher expectations), but park it and leave it and just have fun and really enjoy the week.”

Still, she can’t help but daydream what it might be like to play through Amen Corner with a championship on the line and the chance to draft her own piece of Augusta National lore.

“It would be incredible, of course. There's a lot of golf to be played before then, and obviously anything can happen out there. You see what Maria (Fassi) and Jennifer (Kupcho) did two years ago. It was incredible, and it really shook the golf world.

“I think that's something that we have the ability to do this week again, and that would be very special to do.”