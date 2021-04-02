Leona Maguire one off the lead after first round of ANA Inspiration

Cavan's Leona Maguire sits in second place in the first Major of the season after a stunning opening round sees her sit at five-under par.
Maguire is one stroke off the lead after carding six birdies to one bogey to share second with China’s Feng Shanshan, with four players a shot further back at four-under in the ANA Inspiration.
Thailand's Patty Tavatanakit leads after Thursday's play.
England’s Georgia Hall, Charley Hull and Bronte Law were three shots off the pace after each shooting scores of 69 at Rancho Mirage, California.
Another Ulster woman Stephanie Meadow is one-over par and sits in a tie for 30th place.