Leona Maguire one off the lead after first round of ANA Inspiration

Thailand's Patty Tavatanakit leads after Thursday's play while Stephanie Meadow is one-over par and sits in a tie for 30th place
Leona Maguire one off the lead after first round of ANA Inspiration

Leona Maguire: Tied for second in the first major of the year

Fri, 02 Apr, 2021 - 08:50

Cavan's Leona Maguire sits in second place in the first Major of the season after a stunning opening round sees her sit at five-under par.

Maguire is one stroke off the lead after carding six birdies to one bogey to share second with China’s Feng Shanshan, with four players a shot further back at four-under in the ANA Inspiration.

Thailand's Patty Tavatanakit leads after Thursday's play.

England’s Georgia Hall, Charley Hull and Bronte Law were three shots off the pace after each shooting scores of 69 at Rancho Mirage, California.

Another Ulster woman Stephanie Meadow is one-over par and sits in a tie for 30th place.

More in this section

Tiger Woods Vehicle Crash Tiger Woods deserves privacy, but the public has right to know what happened
Tiger Woods File Photo ‘Investigation concluded’ into the cause of Tiger Woods’ car crash
Double delight at Kinsale Golf Club as Government announces courses can reopen from April 26 Double delight at Kinsale Golf Club as Government announces courses can reopen from April 26
#women’s sport
Leona Maguire one off the lead after first round of ANA Inspiration

Co Down's Olivia Mehaffey reaches final round of National Women’s Amateur at Augusta

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up