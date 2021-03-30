Cork's John Murphy among Irish duo named in Walker Cup squad

Cork man Murphy and Kilkenny's Power are part of Captain Stuart Wilson's side attempting to reclaim the trophy
Cork golfer John Murphy is one of two Irish players in the Walker Cup squad

Tue, 30 Mar, 2021 - 10:45
Phil Casey

The Irish pair of John Murphy and Mark Power have been selected in the Great Britain and Ireland Walker Cup squad for next month's event in Florida.

Cork man Murphy and Kilkenny's Power are part of Captain Stuart Wilson's side attempting to reclaim the trophy which the United States won by five points at Royal Liverpool two years ago, the first away victory in the biennial contest since their 2007 success at Royal County Down.

Kinsale's Murphy, who played in the US for three years at the University of Louisville and will head back to the States for the May 8-9 event. 

Amateur champion Joe Long is one of seven English players named in the 10-man team. 

Barclay Brown, Alex Fitzpatrick, Angus Flanagan, Ben Jones, Matty Lamb and Ben Schmidt and Scotland’s Sandy Scott make up the GB&I team.

Scott and Fitzpatrick, the younger brother of European Tour player Matt, are the only survivors from the 2019 defeat.

Wilson said: “The Walker Cup is the pinnacle of the amateur game for these players and we are delighted that they will have the opportunity to compete against their counterparts from the USA at Seminole.

“It gives them the opportunity to display their exceptional talent and will provide a lifetime of memories.

“After a difficult year with the Covid-19 pandemic, we are all looking forward to the match this year and I know the team will be doing their very best to win back the Walker Cup.”

Jack Dyer and Jake Bolton are the travelling reserves.

