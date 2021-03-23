Jon Rahm wants return to 'thrilling' straight knockout format for WGC Match Play

The world number three does not believe players who lose a match should remain in the tournament
Jon Rahm wants return to 'thrilling' straight knockout format for WGC Match Play

Jon Rahm believes a straight knockout format would make the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play more thrilling (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Tue, 23 Mar, 2021 - 16:52
Phil Casey

Jon Rahm believes reverting to a straight knockout format would make the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play a more “thrilling” event.

The 64-man field at Austin Country Club is split into 16 groups of four, with only the group winners advancing to the knockout stages at the weekend.

The group stage was introduced in 2015 and ensured star players would be in action for at least three days rather than potentially crashing out on Wednesday morning.

American Kevin Kisner took full advantage of the format in 2019, recovering from losing his opening match to Ian Poulter to win his group by defeating the same player in a play-off and going on to lift the title with victory over Matt Kuchar in the final.

However, Rahm is in favour of the tournament’s original format and believes it would be unfair if his group rivals were gifted victories if he has to withdraw to attend the birth of his first child.

“I like the sudden-death format,” Rahm, who lost to Dustin Johnson in the 2017 final, said.

“I understand it’s a little bit harder for the sponsors and TV because your best guys might be gone, but I think it’s more thrilling. You’re competing for your life every single event. Well, not your life, but it’s a little different.

“Imagine I beat Sebastian (Munoz) tomorrow then I have to leave. I guarantee wins for the other two players. That’s just not fair, and it’s happened before.

“Then you have the whole thing of who ties and who beats and a play-off and all that, and how sometimes somebody who gets two points can go through and somebody who gets two and a half might not go through.

“To me it doesn’t seem the best, at least for me. I’m so used to the sudden death, I think it would be a better event if it was like that.

“In this format I guess you can have one bad day and still somehow make it through, right? So I think it defeats the purpose of match play a little bit.”

Spain’s Jon Rahm could leave Austin early as his wife is expecing their baby (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Rahm’s wife Kelley is due to give birth during the week of the Masters and Rahm reiterated that he would leave the year’s first major in order to be at the birth, even if he was in contention at Augusta National.

“All I can say is if anybody’s thinking of betting on me on the Masters, maybe think about it twice because there’s a chance I have to just turn around and leave that week,” the world number three added.

“Kelly and the baby are doing great, so it is approaching. She is due April 10th to the 12th. I hear all kinds of stories from people saying, oh, first one is always late, two people say, well, no, mine were early, this and that. So I don’t know.

“I’m excited about it. I’m trying to take it one day at a time. And I can tell you I’m ready to go at any moment’s notice, to be honest. If it happens today, I can go to the hotel and be gone quick.

“If I have to leave any event, I’ll leave. If I have to leave this week, hopefully it doesn’t come when I’m in the final and I just have to leave after nine holes. I mean, that would be unfortunate for the winner, but it is what it is.

“Being a father is much more important than any golf event would ever be, so that’s my head right now.”

More in this section

Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By MasterCard - Round Three Rory McIlroy set for major coaching change in bid to regain form
The Open Championship 2019 - Day Three - Royal Portrush Golf Club Knee surgery puts Brooks Koepka’s Masters place in doubt
Shane Lowry in contention at Honda Classic Shane Lowry in contention at Honda Classic
austinpa-sourceplace: ukplace: scotland
Rory McIlroy 18/6/2104

Raymond Burns: Benefits of golf’s return outweigh negatives, urges Government to ease restrictions

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up