Benefits of golf’s return outweigh negatives, Government urged

Former European Tour player Raymond Burns has urged the Government to ease restrictions on golf next month and allow the game return at club level.

Golf courses in the Republic of Ireland have been shut since December 31 and, in total, will have been closed for 189 days out of the last 12 months — the longest period of golf closure in the world — when the Government unveils its recovery roadmap on April 5.

Down man Burns, head professional at Lisheen Springs GC in south Dublin, believes at this stage the potential risks around allowing courses to reopen are outweighed by the clear mental health and physical health benefits.

“I think everybody’s expectations and hopes are that golf will be allowed to open up in April,” said Burns. “Initially when they were beginning to roll out vaccines I think hopes were higher, I’m not sure they’re as high now but personally I’m staying positive and hoping that we can at least try to open up.

“As a country, we have to be united in trying to flatten the curve of the virus but at some stage someone is also going to have to make a decision about when we can open up life to a certain extent.

“We don’t necessarily have to have pro-shops open or catering but as someone involved in golf for many years, I honestly can’t see a reason at this stage why we wouldn’t be allowed to give it a go. I would include tennis and other sports in that. There are more benefits than negatives. I think we owe it to ourselves and our communities and society to open up to a certain degree.

“I didn’t really put my view out there massively on social media or in the public because I find there’s no winner in those debates, those in the ‘yes’ and ‘no’ camps only become more entrenched.

But my opinion would be that at some stage we do have to consider the mental health of people.

Golf courses in the Republic were shut for 54 days last year between March and May, for another 40 days across October and November and haven’t opened at all in 2021. During the periods when courses were open, the game enjoyed a boom with large numbers joining local clubs.

“In our club, even when the bar was open, most people played their golf and went straight to their car and home,” said Burns. “There were no rakes on the course, you had placing in bunkers, there was no touching flag poles. If someone wanted a pair of new golf shoes, they rang me and I’d have them waiting. I have to say it was all wonderfully mature and worked so well.”

Burns, who topped the Challenge Tour rankings in 1994 and achieved a number of Top 10 finishes on the European Tour, believes the increased interest in golf will remain this year. “I don’t see the membership levels going much higher, it might even go down a little bit but generally I think it’ll stay pretty high,” he predicted.