Shane Lowry in contention at Honda Classic

Sat, 20 Mar, 2021 - 16:00

Ireland’s Shane Lowry was in contention with a share of fifth place at the halfway stage of the Honda Classic at Palm Beach Gardens in Florida.

The former Open champion shot a strong four-under 66 to follow his opening round 67 to go to seven-under, five shots behind Aaron Wise.

Lowry had a tame front nine with a birdie and a bogey before making gains at the 10th, 12th and 16th holes, dropped a shot on the short 17th but finished in style with an eagle on the par-five last, where he chipped in from 42 feet.

Wise shot his second successive 64 to be three shots clear of fellow American Brandon Hagy – who had the day’s best round with a 62 – and first-round leader Matt Jones (61-70).

Lee Westwood, second in last week’s Players Championship, missed the cut after rounds of 70-78, as did fellow Englishman Ian Poulter (71-72).

