Justin Thomas thrives while Shane Lowry stalls at Players Championship

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida – Through the first 32 holes of the Players Championship, Justin Thomas was even par and fighting to just make another cut. Then he did what he did better than anyone else – birdied a par-5.

His birdie on the 16th hole Friday got him back above the cut line, and he finished the week playing the par-5s on the TPC Stadium Course at a record-tying 14-under par – the same number he finished on to beat Lee Westwood by one stroke.

“I felt like the last three holes on Friday changed the momentum for us for the tournament,” Thomas said of his 64-68 weekend after opening with a pair of 71s.

“Birdieing 16 and then that birdie on 18 was huge, and getting a little bit of momentum and kind of rode that into Saturday and obviously had a great day.” Thomas thrived on a weekend that felt almost normal with a representative crowd – 20 percent of normal capacity – filling most of the rope lines around the course and adding atmosphere after nearly a year of playing on empty courses since the pandemic shut down the PGA Tour after one round of last year’s Players.

“I'll tell you what, it's a lot harder than when there weren't fans here, that's for sure,” said Thomas. “I'm so happy they're back and I'm so happy to be the Players champion.

“I fought so hard today. I stayed really patient. Probably one of the best rounds of my life tee to green, total control of the ball, and really was hitting a lot of good putts, just wasn't holing anything and I stayed patient and stayed patient, and I've seen some pretty crazy stuff on TV happen in the past on this back nine, so I was glad to be on the better side of it this year.”

Bryson DeChambeau and Brian Harman tied for third at 12-under while Paul Casey and Taylor Gooch shared fifth at 11-under.

Shane Lowry made an early charge on Sunday but stalled on the back nine to finish in eighth place at 9-under. Canada’s Corey Conners was seventh at 10- under.

Westwood started the day at 13-under leading DeChambeau by two shots and immediately improved his advantage to three strokes after a birdie on the opening hole. But the 47-year-old hit a few squirrelly shots en route to three bogeys on the front side to open the door for his chasers.

“They're always a hole in front or a step ahead; you're always fighting people off or trying to catch people up, and there's a lot of shots out there where it's either really good or it's the end of your tournament,” Westwood said.

“It is a tough place to front run. It's an even harder place to front run if you haven't got your best game, which I didn't have today.”

A birdie on 14, however, coupled with a Thomas bogey on the same hole in front of him had the pair tied at 13-under heading into the Stadium Course’s signature finishing stretch. Thomas made one last birdie on No. 16 while Westwood failed to capitalize from the fairway.

Thomas made a 6-footer to save par on 17 and made an aggressive par on the last, while Westwood three-putted for bogey on 17 to doom his chances to win, but a birdie on 18 gave him solo second for the second consecutive week.

“I didn't play my best golf today by any stretch of the imagination, but I battled it out,” Westwood said. “I was proud of myself for that. People question whether I can hole putts under pressure, and I rolled in a lot of must-make putts all day, really, whether it be for par or the great birdie on 14.” It has been an emotional year for Thomas, who started 2021 under a cloud after a homophobic slur barked to himself was captured on a hot mic in Hawaii, costing him sponsors and earning him criticism. His grandfather passed away two months ago.

“We've been through a lot the last couple months, and losing my dad, I think, impacted Justin quite a bit,” said Mike Thomas, Justin’s father and a PGA professional. “He just kind of has not been himself the last month or so, which is understandable.

“I told him today when it was over that looked like a round of the old Justin Thomas, just ball striking the heck out of it. Geez, if he'd have had that putter rocking and rolling, he'd have won by six or seven, but it was good to see that ball striking come back because that's kind of what's been missing.” Thomas has also developed a very close relationship living near Tiger Woods in South Florida, and his serious car accident last month further shook up the 2017 PGA Championship winner.

“I kept telling everyone on my team or my family I'm ready for something good to happen this year,” he said. “It's been a pretty bad year and a lot of bad things have happened, but that's life. … I'd say this qualifies as something good.” Thomas was struggling to generate any momentum at the start on Sunday, playing the opening eight holes in 1-over. But he caught fire playing 9-12 in birdie-birdie-eagle-birdie to move from three shots down to two shots ahead in the four-hole stretch.

“I was playing so well those first eight holes and I felt like I was hitting a lot of good putts, just wasn't making anything, wasn't getting anything out of my round,” he said.

“That stretch 9 through 12 was huge for me.” He ended up hitting every green in regulation on Sunday except the last, where he missed it with a sand wedge on the front by 1 inch.

“I really felt like as soon as I started on 1 tee, I just was in a zone and in a focus that I felt like I could make the ball do what I wanted with it, and it felt like I could hit the putts exactly how I wanted,” he said. “Yeah, it was nice to get in that little head space.” Westwood admitted that his legs didn’t feel under him on Sunday, but it was only a small concession to his age.

“I felt like I put maximum effort in today,” he said. “Like I said, I didn't really have the strike. I didn't really have much direction. I was on the edge all the time, it felt like. I wasn't as good as I played the first three days, but you have days like that, where you just have to grind it out.

“It's a battle sometimes. That's championship golf. If you don't like it, you're in the wrong job.” Westwood still left Sawgrass with a smile despite his consecutive near-misses against two of the top-six players in the world.

“I'm 48 in a month's time, and I'm still out here contending for tournaments and playing in final groups with great players like Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas and people like that,” he said. “It's just a joy to be involved and still playing well and being able to contend. … You know, these are world-class fields. These are young guys that I'm giving 20, 25 years to most of them, and yeah, I'm still contending. I'm enjoying it. It's a thrill to be out here and still playing well.” DeChambeau had his own issues Sunday. He hit a gruesome top-hook hybrid only 142 yards off the fourth tee into a water hazard and then broke his 4-iron hitting his next shot out of the rough en route to a double that dropped him to 9-under and three shots back.

“I was trying to hit more of a low bullet and just kind of caught the heel, a little high on the thing. It wasn't really a top, it was more like a thin ball that just had no spin on it and just knuckled,” he said.

But he fought his way back to 12-under after an eagle on 16, but couldn’t do better than par on the last two holes.

“Just things didn't pan out the way that they, I thought, should have, and I set myself behind the eight ball quick, and I wasn't able to recover fast enough,” he said.