Emotional Justin Thomas claims Players Championship; Shane Lowry finishes eighth

Through the first 32 holes of the Players Championship, Justin Thomas was over par and facing an early departure home. Then he did what he did better than anyone else — birdied a par-5.

His birdie on the 16th hole Friday got him back to the cut line, and he finished the week playing the par-5s on the TPC Stadium Course at a record-tying 14-under par — the same number he finished on to beat Lee Westwood by one stroke.

Bryson DeChambeau and Brian Harman tied for third at 12-under while Paul Casey and Taylor Gooch shared fifth at 11-under.

Shane Lowry made an early charge but stalled on the back nine to finish in eighth place at 9-under.

Canada’s Corey Conners was seventh at 10-under.

Westwood started the day at 13-under leading DeChambeau by two shots and immediately improved his advantage to three strokes after a birdie on the opening hole.

But the 47-year-old hit a few squirrelly shots en route to three bogeys on the front side to open the door for his chasers.

A birdie on 14, however, coupled with a Thomas bogey on the same hole had the pair tied at 13-under heading into the Stadium Course’s signature finish. Thomas made one last birdie on No. 16 while Westwood failed to capitalise from the fairway.

Thomas made a six-footer to save par on 17 and made an aggressive par on the last, while Westwood three-putted for bogey on 17 to doom his chances, and a birdie on 18 gave him solo second for the second consecutive week.

It has been an emotional year for Thomas, who started 2021 under a cloud after a homophobic slur barked to himself was captured on a hot mic in Hawaii, costing him sponsors and earning him criticism. His grandfather passed away a month before he claimed his second biggest win of his career behind the 2017 PGA Championship.

“I’ll tell you what, it’s a lot harder than when there weren’t fans here, that’s for sure,” Thomas said of his clutch finish in front of relatively large galleries for the first time since the pandemic cancelled last year’s Players Championship. “I’m so happy they’re back and I’m so happy to be the Players champion.

“I fought so hard today. I stayed really patient. Probably one of the best rounds of my life tee to green, total control of the ball, and really was hitting a lot of good putts, just wasn’t holing anything and I stayed patient and stayed patient, and I’ve seen some pretty crazy stuff on TV happen in the past on this back nine, so I was glad to be on the better side of it this year.”

Earlier Lowry made his move before his momentum stalled on the back nine and he settled for his first top-10 finish at TPC Sawgrass.

“You’re kind of going out today feeling like, yeah, if I shoot 65, 64, you can do something special,” said Lowry, who shot 68 and finished solo eighth at 9-under par. “I went out and I played nicely the front nine, three-under through nine, and birdied 10. You’ve got 11 and 12 coming, and even the easy pin on 13, you sort of started to think.”

Lowry missed a 10-footer for birdie on 11 and failed to capitalise on the next few holes. But he still went to the 15th tee at 9-under and tied for fourth hoping to improve on the 10-under posted clubhouse lead.

“I felt the heat a little bit coming down the stretch,” Lowry said. “You watch this tournament every year, and somebody plays the last four holes in four-under or something, and I said to (caddie) Beau (Martin) walking down 15, ‘Why can’t that be me? Let’s just go for it.’ I hit two great shots into 15 and missed the putt and then chopped my way down 16, but I got a bit unfortunate with my tee shot.”

Out of position on the reachable par-5 16th, he had to scramble for par. He made up for a 5-foot miss for par on 17 with a short birdie out of the pine straw on 18.

“I gave myself so many chances,” he said. “Even on the front nine I had three-under through nine, gave myself a lot of chances. I felt like I played good golf. To be honest I’m pretty happy with the week in general because it’s not been the best run of form for me over the last while, and yeah, hopefully this is a bit of a momentum swinger and shift of momentum in the right direction going forward over the next few weeks.”

As a nice reward for his top-10 finishing form he found at the Players, Lowry went straight to Augusta National with Lee Westwood. They headed up Sunday night for two days of golf Monday and Tuesday in the company of Lowry’s coach, Neil Manchip, and Westwood’s son.

“A couple of members kindly invited us,” Lowry said. “I’m treating them as maybe a little practice rounds for the Masters, not far away, then I go back to Palm Beach Tuesday evening, pro-am Wednesday and play the Honda. I like the course at the Honda. It’s a home game for me now. I live five minutes from the course. Yeah, so go and play there, and then Match Play, and then I’ll have a much-needed week off before the Masters.”

Lowry tied for 25th at the Masters in November, his best finish in five starts. Considering Westwood’s recent form and his share of near-misses at Augusta, Lowry will have his hands full in their match.