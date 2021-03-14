Age is undefeated, but Lee Westwood isn’t going down without a fight

Too often Lee John Westwood is defined by what he is not – a major champion.

At some point, we should stand back and appreciate Westwood for what he is – a marvellous golfer at any age.

Whether or not Westwood was able to close out the Players Championship and become the first golfer to TWICE win PGA Tour events after droughts of 10-plus years (he won in 1998 in New Orleans and 2010 in Memphis), his performance as he closes in on his 48th birthday next month is amazing.

At an age when most European greats were well beyond their prime or fading into retirement, Westwood is catching about his third wind.

Winning his third Order of Merit in third different decade last fall was less a crowning moment than an introduction.

Age is undefeated, but Westwood isn’t going down without a fight.

The short answer to whatever inspiration he’s found is wearing a bib and carrying his bag. Fiancee Helen Storey – they twice postponed the nuptials due to COVID – has brought about a calm confidence in her man on the golf course.

“I think Helen is a big thing to do with it,” said Rory McIlroy of his long-time Ryder Cup teammate. “I've never seen him as happy and I've known him for a long time – 15 years. He seems like he's in a place in his life where he's comfortable with whatever happens on the golf course, whether it's good or bad. And that's a wonderful place to be in. He seems like he's playing without any pressure and he's really enjoying it. The way he's played over the last 18 months is really impressive."

The ebbs and flows of Westwood’s long run is a wonder. He was a top-five player at the turn of the 21st century only to drift outside the world’s top 250 in 2003. By 2010, climbed all the way to No. 1. By 2018 he’d fallen to No. 125 again and it was fair to expect that we’d seen the last of his relevance.

But here he is again, climbing back up the world ranks. A win at the Players Championship would have vaulted him as high as 15th in the world. Regardless, an 11th Ryder Cup is all but a lock after missing the competition in 2018 for the first time since 1997.

Don’t try to get Westwood for comparisons to past iterations of himself. He’s just content riding the wave of who he is now.

“I don't like to compare the Lee Westwood of 10 years ago or 20 years ago to the Lee Westwood of today,” he said. “I'm certainly having as much fun on the golf course as I've ever had, and that probably is helping me play some great golf.

“I was a pretty good player 10 years ago. I was world No. 1, wasn't I? I'm a different person, so it wouldn't be fair on me to judge myself against that person.”

In the late 1990s, Westwood measured himself against the likes of Greg Norman, Tiger Woods, Ernie Els, Colin Montgomerie, Davis Love and Nick Price. Ten years ago his elite peers were Tiger, Martin Kaymer, Phil Mickelson, Jim Furyk and Graeme McDowell.

Now here he is going toe-to-toe with Bryson DeChambeau, McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed and Collin Morikawa.

“I believe I've played some of my best golf over sort of the last year and a half and I've had some good results against quality fields, a win in Abu Dhabi and then finishing second in Dubai end of last year to win the Race to Dubai was great playing under pressure and birdieing two of the last three holes,” he said. “Last week I obviously played well under pressure again, and this week I've carried it on.”

As he tried to hold off a peloton on Sunday, Westwood understood the stakes and embraced. Winning a Players would “undoubtedly … be the biggest tournament I've ever won.”

Would it be major?

“Nah, I don’t like that,” Westwood could be heard saying over the microphone as he left the conference call. “There’s only four majors.”

The way he’s trending, don’t sleep on Westwood at Augusta National or the rest of the 2021 majors. His wonders never cease.