Westwood looking forward to another Sunday joust with DeChambeau 

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida – There was a roar. An actual honest-to-God roar echoing across the golf course as the shadows got long across TPC Sawgrass.

Lee Westwood buried a 25-foot birdie putt on the 17th green late Saturday and a sound that hasn’t been heard in a year rolled a couple of Bryson DeChambeau drives away where DeChambeau himself was conducting his post-round interview.

A television was showing the putt when DeChambeau paused from answering questions to watch what he’d already heard. “Did he make that? Cool,” he said.

For the second consecutive week on the PGA Tour’s Florida swing, the final pairing will pit the 47-year-old Westwood and 27-year-old DeChambeau – the two unlikeliest rivals in golf. Westwood takes a two-shot lead at 13-under into the final round of the Players Championship a week after DeChambeau overcame a one-shot deficit on the Englishman at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Westwood joked that he and DeChambeau are a budding Wigan vs. St. Helens rugby rivalry.

“It's like a State of Origin game tomorrow,” he said.

“I guess so,” DeChambeau said of his senior sparring partner. “He's making a lot of amazing putts, too. That's what it takes to win golf tournaments. I can hit the long ball, that's great, but … from a putting contest standpoint (Sunday), it's going to be who can hit the most greens and who can make the most putts. That's always the way it is.”

It’s a completely different test this week than Bay Hill was in the wind – seemingly one better suited to Westwood this time.

“I suppose if you sat Bryson down here and you asked him which golf course would suit him more, he'd probably say Bay Hill,” Westwood said. “You can open your shoulders a little bit more around Bay Hill than you can around here. This place is a little bit more strategic. But credit to Bryson; you wouldn't associate this golf course with his style of play, and he's up there. It shows he can adapt his game.”

For nine holes Sunday, Westwood was just making pars while players who started the day chasing him passed by. But he rode four birdies on the back to reclaim his lead.

“I was playing well all day and trying to be patient and wait for the good things to happen,” he said.

He pulled a stroke ahead of DeChambeau with a birdie on the par-5 16th, but it was 17 where Westwood conjured some magic after his tee shot into the island green hung up on the slope leaving him a slippery, left-to-right downhiller. When it dropped, the roar erupted and even playing partner Matthew Fitzpatrick celebrated it.

“You're just trying to run it down there somewhere dead, so it's a real bonus that it rolled in, and a great moment,” Westwood said. “That 17 green is always an incredible atmosphere, and it's nice if you can make a birdie for the fans that have hung around all day.”

Westwood welcomes another go at DeChambeau despite the large age and distance gap between them. His only advantage are the two strokes in hand he starts with.

“Really looking forward to it. I enjoy playing with him,” Westwood said. “I enjoy his company and his caddie's company, and it's like round 2, the rematch. I'm going to really enjoy tomorrow. I enjoyed last Sunday, and I'm going to enjoy this Sunday.”

On a course as volatile as the Stadium Course, however, this is anything but a two-man race. At 10-under par sits Justin Thomas and Doug Ghim. Another shot back at 9-under is Jon Rahm, Paul Casey and Adam Hadwin. The crowd at 8-under includes Sergio Garcia, Matthew Fitzpatrick and Chris Kirk.

Twice before – by Justin Leonard in 1998 and Henrik Stenson in 2009 – the Players has been won from five shots back to start the final round.

“Yeah, definitely not a two-horse race, and this is one of the toughest golf courses to front-run on, as well,” said Westwood, who says this would easily be the biggest win of his long career. “It's easy to lose your mind out there and lose perspective and the situation get out of control on yourself. People can come from behind. You saw Justin Thomas shoot a low round today. Came from 2-under to 10-under. It is possible around here, and like I say, it's a tough front-running golf course.”

Thomas rallied Friday with birdies at 16 and 18 to move on the right side of the cutline, and Saturday took full advantage of the weekend opportunity with a tournament-best 8-under 64.

“I wish all rounds were that easy,” Thomas said of a card that included seven birdies on the first 11 holes, a tap-in eagle on 16 and only one bogey.

“You can have crazy stuff happen out here and you can really, really shoot a low number. I know that going in or I knew that going into the weekend and I know that every time I tee it up out here. So I think that's the reason why maybe I played well is I just know to stay patient because you never know when a run is coming.”

While his golf has been uninspiring this week leaving him playing out the week at even-par, reigning Masters champion and world No. 1 Dustin Johnson made news by confirming he has no plans to play in this summer’s Tokyo Olympics.

“I actually didn't really ever decide whether I was going to play or not, I just didn't sign up,” he said. “But it's right in the middle of a big stretch of golf for me, so that was the reason I was kind of waffling on it a little bit. It's a long way to travel, and I think WGC is the week right after it. The British is a couple weeks before it. It's a lot of traveling at a time where it's important for me to feel like I'm focused playing on the PGA Tour.”