Lowry, still battling his game, signs for 69 at Sawgrass

After grinding out a 69 on Saturday, Shane Lowry moved himself back into the top 20 through 54 holes at the Players Championship.

“I was very happy with 69 today,” Lowry said of his five-shot improvement on Friday’s disappointing 74.

“I think it could have been worse. It’s the first time in a while I come off the golf course and actually feel like I got something out of a round, so I’m really happy with that.”

The 2019 Open champion is still searching to connect all the pieces of his game as the season pushed toward the major championships. He instituted a change to his putting grip this week that has helped.

“I’ve struggled with the greens over the last few months and my game has been great and then the very minute I find something another part of your game goes,” he said. “That’s just the way golf is. It’s a funny old game, isn’t it?”

The largest 54-hole deficit covered by a winner at TPC Sawgrass is five strokes by Justin Leonard and Henrik Stenson. But with a water-logged finish, there is always the opportunity to post an early score and let the chips fall.

Lowry considers himself in “half-decent position” to make some noise in the final round at 5-under.

“What am I, five back of the leaders right now?” he said. “You make up shots – you’ve seen Justin Thomas score today and Cameron Smith made a good score. You can go out there (Sunday) and shoot a decent score. Those closing few holes you never know what could happen. You just have to stick it out and keep grinding.

“The way I hit today I don’t know if there’s a 65 in me, but I’ll try to figure something out and go out and give it my best tomorrow and that’s all you can do.”

Lowry’s best would need to include dramatic improvement on the par-5 holes on the Stadium Course.

He’s played those holes in only 1-under his last two rounds after making three birdies on them in his opening 68.

“It’s the difference in me being at the top of the leaderboard and a few places down,” he said. “I’ve been in decent position except the ninth hole I’ve been out of position the last two days. The rest of the holes I’m in position and hitting poor iron shots, to be honest. My game doesn’t feel that good out there and it’s a tricky golf course not feeling great, not 100 percent.”