Watch: Denny McCarthy springs into second at Players Championship with hole in one 

American Denny McCarthy shot himself right into contention at the Players Championship with a spectacular hole in one on the third hole.
McCarthy closed the gap on leader Sergio Garcia in the early stages of day two of the tournament in Florida.
McCarthy began his second round four shots off the pace, but started from the 10th and covered his first 11 holes in one under before making an ace on the 165-yard third.
That lifted McCarthy to six under par and a shot behind Garcia, who was among the later starters at TPC Sawgrass.
ACE FOR DENNY MCCARTHY 📢— Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) March 12, 2021
pic.twitter.com/L50UnJZW2n
US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau was three off the lead after recovering from a double bogey on his opening hole with three birdies, while world number one Dustin Johnson was four under after eight holes and three under overall.
Shane Lowry remains in the top 10 as he played his first 10 holes in one-over par.
Rory McIlroy, fresh off a disastrous first round, gets his second round underway at 6pm Irish time.