Shane Lowry salvages day of extremes for Irish contingent at Players Championship

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida – Shane Lowry watched the golf on television Thursday morning and saw his peers experiencing feast or famine on the Sawgrass Stadium course. He learned enough tricks to plot his way into contention in the afternoon.

“I watched a bit of the golf this morning and I could see how difficult it was playing, but that excites me,” said Lowry, who fired a 4-under 68 to sit tied for third after the first round of the Players Championship.

“That kind of gets me, gets my juices flowing, and I like that type of golf.”

What Lowry saw in the morning was everything that TPC Sawgrass has to offer. In a marquee grouping of past Players champions, Sergio Garcia went out and made two eagles en route to staking himself to a lead at 7-under 65; Webb Simpson played a steady round to get in at 1-under 71; and reigning champ Rory McIlroy struggled mightily to a 7-over 79.

That threesome illustrated all of lessons to learn including wedges spinning off soft spots or bouncing hard over from the top shelf where the pin was on the famous island-green 17th.

“I turned on the golf and I think a few guys in the first 10 shots I seen into 17 were one bounce and over the green,” Lowry said.

“And I stood there on the 17th tee and it was a pitching wedge number, and I just said to my caddie, I said, ‘I'm not hitting a pitching wedge. There's no chance.’ So I just hit a gap wedge into the middle of the green and holed the putt, so that was nice.

“But, yeah, you do learn little things. You learn how difficult it's playing, which kind of, for me mentally, kind of frees me up a little bit, so just go out there and grind it out. I know that I can grind out good scores.

“I'm a big watcher of golf anyway. I watch it whenever I have weeks off. I watch it all the time, so it's just a given that I do it and I probably do learn a little bit from it. On the weeks where guys are out there shooting 10-under on a Thursday before you tee off, it's not very nice. But when you see guys struggling, you go, all right, well, if I shoot a couple under today it's a good score.”

Switching to a right-hand low putting grip that delivered his best results when he tried it at the WGC event two weeks ago, Lowry made six birdies on Thursday and posted the second-best score in the afternoon wave that leaves him only three shot behind Garcia and a shot back of left-hander Brian Harman.

“I've been left-hand low my whole life and I've gone right-hand low this week,” he said of a change he’s been experimenting with. “I did it the final round at Concession and had the best putting round of my season so far. And I didn't do it last week (at Bay Hill). [… ] I know I'm a good chipper and I know I've got good hands, so I kind of figured that if I can stand up and just putt like how I chip, and putt with a bit of feel and kind of react to the line as opposed to trying to get everything so perfect, it's nice.”

Lowry reached 5-under twice Thursday but immediately followed with bogeys on 12 and 18 after getting out of position off the tees. All things considered, he took both mistakes in stride.

“I think things have not gone great over the last few weeks, so it's nice to go out there and shoot a decent score,” he said. “I'm pretty happy. I didn't do much different than I have been, holed a few putts that managed to go in. It was quite nice. Difficult golf course.

“But, look, I know more than anyone today is one day. I'm not getting ahead of myself. I kind of have to kind of relax and put today behind me and keep going tomorrow and try and shoot as good a score I can.”

Lowry salvaged a day of extremes for the Irish contingent. Graeme McDowell settled for a middling 1-over 73 in the morning while McIlroy endured a grim and gruesome day that included a double and quadruple bogey bookending his first nine and left him tied 139th. after his worst score since a 77 as a Players rookie in 2009.

“I mean regardless if you take that 18th hole out it still wasn't a very good day,” McIlroy said.

McDowell went into the shutdown a year ago ranked inside the top 50 in the world but has had a rough go since the restart, finishing better than 35th only once since and missing 14 cuts. Much like the pandemic, he sees the light at the end of the tunnel.

“I feel like some kind of familiarity coming back, which I need,” McDowell said. “My swing's starting to turn a corner a little bit and I needed to kind of draw a line in the sand and try and get myself back to where I was this time last year. […] I hope I can sort of channel some of that and start playing the golf I know I'm capable of again.”

Sawgrass established its typical varied leaderboard with a little something for everybody. Cagey veterans like Garcia, Lee Westwood (69), Steve Stricker (70) and Phil Mickelson (71) mingling with younger players like Corey Conners (68), Denny McCarthy (69) and Will Zalatoris (3-under) playing the 18th hole when play was suspended.

It has modest hitters like Matthew Fitzpatrick (68) and bombers like Bryson DeChambeau (69) in the hunt and a sterling cast including Gary Woodland, Jordan Spieth, Patrick Reed and Jason Day all lurking at 2-under par. It had catastrophes like past winner Henrik Stenson shooting 85 and Kevin Na and Ben An dumping three and four balls, respectively, into the water at 17.

Stricker, who will captain the U.S. team in the Ryder Cup in September, got is as a fifth alternate when Justin Rose withdrew citing back issues.

Lowry is pumped to be among the contenders on a demanding golf course with thousands of fans in attendance adding an atmosphere of relative normalcy.

“I love this golf course,” he said. “This is one of the best we play. And when I arrived here – I missed cut at Bay Hill and arrived here on Sunday – and I came out and did a bit of practice and I couldn't believe the condition it was in. It's one of the best conditioned golf courses I've ever seen. So credit to everyone involved. It's nice to be out there.”