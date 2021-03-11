Graeme McDowell 'satisfied' with display after 'really weird' year

Graeme McDowell declared himself "satisfied" with his first round 73 at the Players Championship.

The Ulster man fired a one-over-par round today and admitted afterwards he is now feeling optimistic.

With 26 players under par before the late starters tee off for their opening rounds, McDowell is a solid second round away from making the cut.

“I'm just satisfied that to me this week feels like the beginning," he said. "It feels like the end of something and it feels like the beginning of something, I don't know what it is. It's been a really weird kind of nine or 10 months for me since we came back in June.

“I left off with some momentum and I've come back out and I've had no momentum and somehow I feel like it's the crowds and some familiar surroundings, Bay Hill last week and here this week and the familiarity to me. It's like I feel like we're at the end.

"Obviously it's not the end globally for this thing, but like from a golf point of view, I feel like some kind of some kind of familiarity coming back, which I need.

“My swing's starting to turn a corner a little bit and I needed to kind of draw a line in the sand and try and get myself back to where I was this time last year. So coming back here I think going to Bay Hill last week with the good memories of normal life last year, coming here, the first round, good memories of some sort of normal life and I hope I can sort of channel some of that and start playing the golf I know I'm capable of again.”