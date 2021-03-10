Pride at Players Championship as golf returns to 'where the world changed'

The signs were everywhere a year ago, if anyone chose to see them. Toilet paper and disinfecting wipes were already scarce. A trip to the local big-box store seemed like some non-lethal variation of the Hunger Games. Obsessive hand washing and sanitisers were becoming routine.

Face masks had become neither vogue nor controversial yet in the United States when players, media, and fans arrived at TPC Sawgrass for the PGA Tour’s flagship event — the Players Championship. Handshakes, however, were already out of style.

“It’s funny,” Rory McIlroy said on Tuesday, “at the start of the week you had people sort of fist bumping or elbowing and I’m sort of thinking, ‘what are these people doing?’ Like, this is stupid. And then five days later the world shuts down.”

We have arrived at what McIlroy calls “the anniversary of where the world changed”.

When March arrived in 2020, there had been only one reported death in the United States in a nursing home in Seattle, 4,000 kilometers away from Ponte Vedra Beach. The former president of the United States was claiming that 15 cases would “be down to zero” in a couple of days.

A year later, nearly 30 million Americans have contracted Covid-19 and more than 540,000 have died from it. Around the world more than 118 million cases of coronavirus have led to more than 2.6 million deaths. While vaccines steadily roll out across the world, shutdowns, social distancing, and masks still remain a norm for most people.

“It’s amazing to think that we’re a year into it and we’re still having to do certain things,” McIlroy said of Covid protocols that have become a part of daily life inside and out of golf.

“I mean, obviously back in the UK the vaccine rollout is going incredibly well, which is great to see, and that bodes well for hopefully sporting events and golf tournaments being staged there in the summer.

“But yeah, it’s surreal. I was saying to someone yesterday, it’s felt like an incredibly slow 12 months, but at the same time it’s gone really fast. I can’t believe we’re back here already.”

As it was all unraveling in real time during the week of last year’s Players, the PGA Tour seemed unwilling to admit the inevitability of what was happening. Dominoes were falling across the US and the world as sports leagues were suspending play in rapid succession starting on March 11, the eve of the Players’ first round. It started with the NBA suspending its season “until further notice” on Wednesday night when PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan was hosting a party at his house.

The next day, Major League Soccer and the National Hockey League shut down. Major League Baseball cancelled spring training. The NCAA which governs US collegiate sports cancelled all remaining winter and spring championships including its marquee “March Madness” men’s and women’s basketball tournaments — an $800m (€670m) event.

Sports cancellations were spreading across the world including the Premier League, ATP, and Formula One. Yet the Players, believing its non-contact sport spread across hundreds of acres could be conducted safely, remained a go for the first-round with full galleries in place. The bad optics of golf trying to go it alone while a global pandemic spread gradually dawned. By Thursday afternoon, with a general unease settling in as the first-round played on, Monahan announced that the tournament would continue on Friday without fans. By 10pm that night, word came out that it was cancelled.

On Tuesday, Monahan said the 362 intervening days “seems like a lifetime ago.”

“As gut-wrenching as it was at the time for the tour, our players, our fans, and our community, it goes without saying that what we experienced that day would pale in comparison to what our world would experience in the coming days, weeks and months,” Monahan said.

“That Friday morning, I had several parting thoughts, one of them being that, even though we had no clue what was to come, we would take what we were experiencing and turn it into a positive, something I feel our game does better than any other.”

Golf recovered more quickly than the rest, with the PGA Tour being the first major sports league to return to business, without fans, under modified Covid protocols last June. A spirit of global cooperation among governing bodies allowed golf to piece together its various schedules and play three majors in 2020 and crown various tour champions. That it’s made it back to Sawgrass without more relapses or shutdowns as the virus has surged and waned in waves across the US is impressive.

McIlroy and his peers are grateful for what they still have while much of the world still suffers.

Weekly testing protocols and playing without fans constitute a small price to pay to continue playing professional golf.

“In the grand scheme of things, they’re not challenges,” McIlroy said.

“I think it would be wrong of me to sit here and say that life has been hard for the past year because I recognise and I think everyone else out here on tour recognises that we’ve been very lucky compared to the vast majority of people that have had to live through this.”

The 2021 Players will start on Thursday with 20% of its normal fan capacity — about 10,000 a day.

That’s a big step toward normalcy as the phrase “light at the end of the tunnel” echoes around Sawgrass this week.

“Thinking about this event last year, I’m staying in the same house,” world number three Justin Thomas said. “We have a friend that lives here, and myself, Rickie (Fowler) and Jordan (Spieth) all stay in the same house.

“When I got in Sunday, I was going upstairs and it was almost a little emotional because the last time I was up there, and Rickie and I were sitting on this couch with his wife and we’re trying to figure out, what are we going to do, what’s going to happen, what’s going on; I’ve never seen anything like this.

“But I’m just proud that the Tour has done such a great job that we’re now able to have 10,000 fans or whatever it is this week, so it should be fun.”

Pride is Monahan’s primary emotion too: “Proud of our players, proud of all the caddies, everybody that has worked so hard to get us back to this point in time, and, candidly, to do so in a really inspiring way.”

Jon Rahm, who lost several family members to Covid-19, is cautiously optimistic that this week will be a big step toward relative normalcy in the place where he’ll always remember the world’s sense of invincibility being shattered.

He hopes fans on site remain responsible to avoid causing any spikes that would not only set back momentum but also their personal health and safety.

“They’re part of the sport and they’re part of the atmosphere, and I’m glad they’re out there this week because we’ve missed them,” Rahm said. “But at the same time, I want everybody to be safe. I’ve known of too many people personally that have been affected by the virus, and I wouldn’t want anybody to go through that and lose loved ones because of it.”

Thursday’s tee times

USA unless stated, all times Irish

FIRST TEE

11.45: Alex Noren (Swe), Xinjun Zhang (Chn), Doug Ghim

11.56: Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa), Lee Westwood (Eng), Robert MacIntyre (Sco)

12.07: Phil Mickelson, Charles Howell III, Tony Finau

12.18: Sungjae Im (Kor), Kevin Kisner, Henrik Stenson (Swe)

12.29: Keith Mitchell, Troy Merritt, Brice Garnett

12.40: Brian Gay, Michael Thompson, Sebastian Munoz (Col)

12.51: Cameron Smith (Aus), Dylan Frittelli (Rsa), Keegan Bradley

13.02: Kevin Na, Carlos Ortiz (Mex), Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng)

13.13: Max Homa, JT Poston, Russell Knox (Sco)

13.24: Stewart Cink, Nick Taylor (Can), Austin Cook

13.35: Byeong Hun An (Kor), Henrik Norlander (Swe), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa)

13.46: Vaughn Taylor, Jerry Kelly, Joel Dahmen

13.57: Scott Brown, Sam Ryder

17.05: Cameron Tringale, Denny McCarthy, Matthew NeSmith

17.16: Brian Harman, Cameron Percy (Aus), Bernd Wiesberger (Aut)

17.27: Martin Laird (Sco), Tyler Duncan, Joaquin Niemann (Chl)

17.38: Richy Werenski, Aaron Wise, Kevin Streelman

17.49: Patrick Reed, Jon Rahm (Esp), Jordan Spieth

18.00: Bryson DeChambeau, Collin Morikawa, Dustin Johnson

18.11: Daniel Berger, Adam Scott (Aus), Shane Lowry (Irl)

18.22: Andrew Landry, Cameron Champ, Brendan Steele

18.33: Jason Kokrak, Francesco Molinari (Ita), Jason Day (Aus)

18.44: Charley Hoffman, Rory Sabbatini (Svk), Cameron Davis (Aus)

18.55: Matt Jones (Aus), Maverick McNealy, Will Zalatoris

19.06: Chris Kirk, Luke List, Bo Hoag

19.17: Brian Stuard, Danny Lee (Nzl), Beau Hossler

10TH TEE

11.45: Kyle Stanley, Lucas Glover, Tyler McCumber

11.56: Russell Henley, Tom Hoge, Scottie Scheffler

12.07: CT Pan (Twn), Graeme McDowell (NIrl), Matt Kuchar

12.18: Gary Woodland, Billy Horschel, Ian Poulter (Eng)

12.29: Viktor Hovland (Nor), Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas

12.40: Sergio Garcia (Esp), Webb Simpson, Rory McIlroy (NIrl)

12.51: Si Woo Kim (Kor), Harris English, Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)

13.02: Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Paul Casey (Eng), Xander Schauffele

13.13: Lanto Griffin, Corey Conners (Can), Rickie Fowler

13.24: Brendon Todd, Adam Long, Andrew Putnam

13.35: Charl Schwartzel (Rsa), Doc Redman, Harry Higgs

13.46: Sam Burns, Wyndham Clark, Victor Perez (Fra)

13.57: Scott Stallings, Adam Schenk

17.05: Peter Malnati, Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Abraham Ancer (Mex)

17.16: Anirban Lahiri (Ind), Kyoung-Hoon Lee (Kor), Robby Shelton

17.27: Branden Grace (Rsa), Sung Kang (Kor), Jimmy Walker

17.38: Hudson Swafford, Brandt Snedeker, Scott Piercy

17.49: Jim Herman, Ryan Armour, Mackenzie Hughes (Can)

18.00: Nate Lashley, Ryan Palmer, Zach Johnson

18.11: Robert Streb, Marc Leishman (Aus), Justin Rose (Eng)

18.22: Chez Reavie, Bubba Watson, Pat Perez

18.33: Patton Kizzire, Jason Dufner, Kramer Hickok

18.44: James Hahn, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Harold Varner III

18.55: Adam Hadwin (Can), Patrick Rodgers, Mark Hubbard

19.06: Ryan Moore, Sepp Straka (Aut), Scott Harrington

19.17: Jhonattan Vegas (Ven), Talor Gooch, Tom Lewis (Eng)