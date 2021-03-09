Golf Ireland release 2021 competition calendar

Golf Ireland chiefs have today issued their fixture list for 2021 with the hope that competitions can commence in May.

With delays due to lockdown regulations, the governing body has been forced into sweeping calendar changes in an effort to play as many events in a shorter window.

Golf still remains out of bounds due to government restrictions but Golf Ireland officials are 'are hopeful of a return at club level for our sport very soon.'

Several national championships have been moved from their traditional dates as part of this response – with the Irish Women’s and Girls’ Amateur Open Championships now set for October (15-17) in Co Louth. The Flogas Irish Men’s Amateur Open Championship will take place at The European Club that same weekend.

The Irish Men’s Amateur Close Championship, originally scheduled for May (8-12), will now take place in August (13-15) August at Tullamore, while the Irish Senior Men’s Amateur Open Championship will be played at Donegal from October 20th to 22nd.

At regional level, several fixtures will also assume new positions in the calendar, including the Munster Women’s and Girls’ Championships, the Munster Men's Stroke Play, the Ulster Women’s and Girls’ Championships and the West of Ireland Men’s Amateur Open Championship, the latter moving from its traditional Easter date to the first weekend in September.

The South of Ireland remains in its traditional Lahinch home in late July (21st-25th).

This season’s inter-club competitions will see a return of the foursomes format to events that have traditionally been played in such a way, with special safety measures to be communicated to competitors in advance of the start of the competitions.

Mark Wehrly, Director of Championships with Golf Ireland, said: “We know that golf is a low-risk activity and are hopeful of a return at club level for our sport very soon, after which we will look to progress towards running our competitions throughout the summer and autumn. We’re very grateful to all of our host clubs for their forbearance and continued enthusiasm in helping us to achieve this.

"At such a difficult time for everyone in the industry, it is a testament to them that we are able to present such a comprehensive fixture plan for the year ahead. There are still some uncertainties in the road ahead and we will continually review our schedule as well as our plans for managing COVID-19 at event, but as things stand we hope to be very busy this season.”