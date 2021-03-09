After evening unwinding with Oprah, Rory McIlroy turns attention back to on the course matters

A glum Rory McIlroy walked away from Bay Hill Club & Lodge on Sunday seeking a “spark” for the Dr Jekyl and Mr Hyde nature of his game. A bottle of red and evening with Oprah, Meghan and Harry salved his mood.

“Certainly had a couple glasses of wine and watched a pretty compelling interview on Sunday night,” McIlroy said of his immediate home remedy to what ails him as he readies his long-delayed defence of the Players Championship this week.

While the Royal family spilt tea served as a nice distraction, it doesn’t fix the deficiencies in McIlroy’s golf that made him seem borderline despondent after his unsatisfying tie for 10th at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. He’s still searching for answers to snap a winless streak in 25 starts dating back to 2019 – a lapse that has seen his status rise and fall from No 1 in the world to No 11.

The essential elements of McIlroy’s “drought” were all on display last week at Bay Hill, where he was a winner in 2018. He opened as co-leader with a sterling 66 that featured a run of five consecutive birdies. He finished with a 76 that featured a contention-killing double-bogey that required him making eagle on his third tee ball after depositing the first two in the lake.

'Spark'

“I need a spark,” he stammered, voicing out loud the need for a “different direction.” In his Tuesday’s morning video session from TPC Sawgrass with scribes, McIlroy had found the words that were missing Sunday night. His simple answer – try to make the bad golf a little better.

“It's funny, I'd almost feel better if my game was worse,” he said. “But it's the inconsistency of I shot 66 on Thursday and thought, ‘I've got it, I feel really good.’ And then I didn't quite have it. The ups and downs are just a little too much.

“It felt so good on Thursday and then felt off a little bit on the weekend. So it's like what happened, what changed, what is the difference? I think that's where I've sort of struggled the last few weeks is that inconsistency of the good being very good, good enough to lead the golf tournament, but when it just gets slightly off, not being able to manage it.”

McIlroy’s mini-funk is nothing to be compared to the lengthy struggles Jordan Spieth is emerging from or where Rickie Fowler is currently mired. But in golf, even the most elite athletes can’t count on being consistently great week after week after week – save the rare example of Tiger Woods in his healthy prime.

“When Jordan was having his run in ’15 and even Rickie in 2014 and '15, I'm sure no one thought that, five years later, those guys would be outside the top 50 in the world,” McIlroy said. “I think it does just illustrate how hard it is to sustain that level in golf.

Rory McIlroy reacts to a missed birdie putt on the 17th green during the last week's Arnold Palmer Invitational. Picture: AP Photo/John Raoux

“Look, we've all been spoiled with Tiger. Tiger is the only one that's done it for a sustained period of time. Everyone else has had their times – Ernie Els, Vijay Singh, Phil Mickelson, even myself. We've all had those great times and then the other times we've struggled a little bit or haven't played to the standard that we've set before.

“But Tiger is the only one that's done it year in, year out for a number of years. I think he might have set a benchmark that is obviously ridiculously high. We might see it again. Never say never. But it's going to take something very special to emulate what he did.”

Whatever changes in his mental approach and preparation that McIlroy alluded to making on Sunday night will start this week at the Players Championship, where he remains the reigning champion after the tournament was scuttled last year after the first round when the whole world shut down as the growing threat of the global pandemic came into abrupt focus.

“I mean, there's been no one else's name added to the trophy after mine, so I guess I still am,” he said. “It's hard when you're so far removed from that win. It was two years ago, and a lot has happened since. I'll still try to rekindle those feelings and memories from two years ago, and hopefully that gives me the spark that I need to get my game in shape.”

He admits the confidence in his game is a far cry from where it was even last March before the shutdown, when he scrambled with three finishing birdies to shoot even par in the first round at the Players before everything was cancelled.

“Not as high, obviously,” he said of his self-confidence.

“I feel like I can go out there this week and string four good rounds together, but it's maybe just a bit more of a challenge than it maybe felt a couple years ago. But that's on me to try to get a little more comfortable and work pretty hard these next couple of days to be ready to go on Thursday and feel like I'm in a bit of a better place with it all.” Considering McIlroy is 31 and now approaching seven years removed from his last major championship wins, his recent mood prompted an inevitable question: Do you ever think that maybe your best of your career might be behind you?

“No, I don't think you can ever think that,” he said, briefly banishing whatever gloom had taken over him. “I've talked about this before; you have to be an eternal optimist in this game, and I truly believe that my best days are ahead of me, and you have to believe that. There's no point in me being out here if I didn't think that. That's just not part of my psyche or anyone's psyche out here.

'Elite'

“I think that's the difference between people that make it to the elite level and the people that don't, because they don't think that way. I certainly believe that my best days are ahead of me, and I'm working hard to make sure that they are.”

Certainly one particular mood enhancer is in the immediate cards. There will again be a limited number of fans in attendance this week at Sawgrass as there were at Bay Hill, building an atmosphere that could provide the “spark” McIlroy needs. It was a year ago Thursday the last time professional golfers played in front of a full house of fans, an atmosphere McIlroy admits he’s “missed a lot” and was thrilled to see coming back last week at Bay Hill.

“I get another bite at the cherry,” McIlroy said of Sawgrass. “Last year was obviously very surreal, difficult. Yeah, I think at least we know this year the tournament is not going to be canceled, unless something pretty crazy happens again.

“I certainly think that everyone is looking forward to the day when things can go back to where they were pre the 2020 Players Championship.”