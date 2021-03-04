Five birdies in a row helps Rory McIlroy to clubhouse lead at Bay Hill

Rory McIlroy signed for an opening six-under-par 66 to set the early clubhouse target at the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill.
McIlroy two-putted the par-five sixth for his fifth birdie in a row to regain the outright lead, where he is one stroke clear of Bryson DeChambeau.
Defending champion Tyrrell Hatton made a poor start to his defence opening with four straight pars before dropping shots on the 14th and 15th after failing to get up and down from greenside bunkers on both holes.
He ended his opening round on five-over par.
Shane Lowry got off to a good start to be one under after two while Graeme McDowell is one over after three holes.