Antrim to host innovative World Invitational golf tournament as European Tour returns to Galgorm Castle

Niall Horan might have performed on stages around the world a decade ago, belting out hits like 'More Than This' in front of thousands of One Direction fans, but surely he had no idea how such a sentiment would affect his future. 'More Than This' is exactly what he is delivering for golf – a game he admits to being obsessed with.

Today’s announcement that the European Tour, LPGA Tour, and Ladies European Tour (LET) will join forces for an innovative mixed tournament at the ISPS HANDA World Invitational is an enormous success for all involved. It will be presented by Modest! Golf Management, and will be hosted by Galgorm, in Northern Ireland, from July 28 – August 1.

More than that – or perhaps 'More Than This' – this is a first for golf in the Northern Hemisphere, and will undoubtedly lead to similar mixed events in the future. The aim is for inclusivity and equality, and golf can set an example for other sports to follow.

ISPS HANDA Founder and Chairman, Dr Haruhisa Handa with Modest! Golf Management owner and ISPS HANDA Ambassador, Niall Horan (Photo: Getty Images)

Horan’s Modest! Golf has been making waves in recent years and for all the right reasons. In January the R&A confirmed that they had appointed Modest! Golf to work on designing and developing a series of future grassroots programmes aimed at inspiring more young people into golf, with a view to retaining them within the sport.

The company was also closely involved with the hugely successful inaugural edition of this event – part of the European Challenge Tour in 2019 – with Northern Ireland’s Stephanie Meadow winning the women’s section.

The agreement heralds an exciting new chapter for the tournament which has been elevated to European Tour status. It is a significant step up as it will be the first time this format is tri-sanctioned by the European Tour, LPGA Tour, and LET. It follows in the footsteps of the ISPS HANDA Vic Open in Australia, which has the same format and exceeded all expectations. In all, The European Tour will host three events with the LET this year.

The ISPS HANDA World Invitational will be played over the two courses at Galgorm Castle and Massereene, and will form part of the European Tour’s 2021 UK Swing, visiting Wales, Northern Ireland, Scotland, and England, in July and August. It takes place four weeks after the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, at Mount Juliet.

A field of 288 players (144 men and 144 women) is expected with a purse of almost €2 million to be split evenly between them. The women’s field will be split between the LPGA and the LET.

With golfers so hot on acquiring points for the various end-of-season ‘races’, this invitational will also count towards the European Tour’s Race to Dubai, and carry Team Europe Ryder Cup points, while the women will be pursuing points in the Race to the CME Globe for women on the LPGA Tour, the Race to Costa del Sol on LET, and Solheim Cup, for both Team Europe and Team USA.

The quality of the field can’t be guaranteed at this stage – nor can the attendance of fans, unfortunately – but this is a far bigger occasion than last time, so much so that it will be shown live on Sky Sports.

Galgorm Castle

ISPS HANDA founder and chairman Dr Haruhisa Handa said: “We are absolutely thrilled to continue our support as title sponsor of the ISPS HANDA World Invitational, an event which epitomises our belief in the power of sport to unite communities and break down barriers. To see the tournament grow to a European Tour and LPGA sanctioned event is a testament to the importance of providing equal playing opportunities for men and women. I am grateful to the dedication to this cause by all tournament partners: Modest! Golf, Galgorm, European Tour, LPGA, and LET.”

ISPS HANDA has long been a visionary in how sports can be an agent of change and Brendan Lawlor’s participation in the launch was evidence of that. Lawlor is one of the world’s highest-ranked disability golfers. He became the first professional disability player to compete on the European Tour, when contesting the UK Championship at The Belfry in August 2020.

Galgorm Castle is one of Northern Ireland’s top parklands and praise was lavished on it after it stepped in to host the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at the last minute in 2020. Its ties to the European Tour date back to 2003, and now, for two years in a row, it will host a major European Tour event. Few courses can make such a claim and it is surely a sign of the venue’s quality. The differences this year, however, are striking.

“This is a key moment for professional golf in this part of the world,” said Horan, “and with the help of ISPS HANDA along with the LPGA Tour, LET, and European Tour we have been able to take the ISPS HANDA World Invitational to a new level, which will, without doubt, reach new audiences around the world.”

Keith Pelley, chief executive of the European Tour, added: “We are excited to once again work alongside ISPS HANDA and Modest! Golf Management, both of whom share our vision of driving golf further through innovation and inclusivity.”

The ISPS HANDA World Invitational will be a traditional 72-hole stroke play format with men and women competing at Galgorm Castle and Massereene. With extensive live coverage via Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland, plus international broadcasters globally, this will be seen by a daily global audience in the region of 640 million, with a unique reach into Asia and North America due to the demand for LPGA coverage in these markets.

“The message behind the tournament perfectly aligns with Modest! Golf’s ethos of providing opportunities for all and ensuring golf is a game for everyone,” Horan concludes. “These are vital messages which we plan to further develop with The R&A.”

Vital messages, for sure, and important steps towards inclusivity and equality, which all point in one direction.