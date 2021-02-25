Golf Ireland 'engaging intensively' with Government but competitions unlikely for a number of months

Golf Ireland has told clubs that there will be no tournaments until the end of May as Covid restrictions keep people from participating in the sport.

CEO Mark Kennelly wrote to clubs saying the body intends on publishing a "comprehensive schedule", to be published in the coming days.

“We understand the frustration and the difficult situation that many clubs are currently in with the courses remaining closed,” he wrote.

“I want to assure you all that we are engaging intensively with the relevant government departments and agencies in both the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland to highlight the safety and health benefits of golf. All of you did a great job last year in keeping golf safe at club level.

“That strong track record is really standing to us now as we make the case for golf to be one of the first sports to restart as soon as the public health situation allows.

"Last month, Golf Ireland made a detailed written submission to the Irish Government on how golf can be safely resumed under the various levels of its Living with Covid Plan and a similar submission was made to the Northern Ireland Executive.

"We will continue to work closely with the public authorities to ensure that our sport is up and running again as soon as possible.”