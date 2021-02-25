Golf Ireland 'engaging intensively' with Government but competitions unlikely for a number of months

CEO Mark Kennelly wrote to clubs saying the body intends on publishing a "comprehensive schedule", to be published in the coming days.
Golf Ireland 'engaging intensively' with Government but competitions unlikely for a number of months

CEO Mark Kennelly wrote to clubs saying the body intends on publishing a "comprehensive schedule", to be published in the coming days.

Thu, 25 Feb, 2021 - 19:38

Golf Ireland has told clubs that there will be no tournaments until the end of May as Covid restrictions keep people from participating in the sport. 

CEO Mark Kennelly wrote to clubs saying the body intends on publishing a "comprehensive schedule", to be published in the coming days.

“We understand the frustration and the difficult situation that many clubs are currently in with the courses remaining closed,” he wrote.

“I want to assure you all that we are engaging intensively with the relevant government departments and agencies in both the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland to highlight the safety and health benefits of golf. All of you did a great job last year in keeping golf safe at club level.

“That strong track record is really standing to us now as we make the case for golf to be one of the first sports to restart as soon as the public health situation allows.

"Last month, Golf Ireland made a detailed written submission to the Irish Government on how golf can be safely resumed under the various levels of its Living with Covid Plan and a similar submission was made to the Northern Ireland Executive.

"We will continue to work closely with the public authorities to ensure that our sport is up and running again as soon as possible.”

More in this section

The Open Championship 2019 - Day Two - Royal Portrush Golf Club Tiger Woods doesn’t need to play again to continue impacting golf – Rory McIlroy
Genesis Invitational Golf Rory McIlroy keen to continue track record of bouncing back from missed cuts
The Open Championship 2019 - Preview Day Three - Royal Portrush Golf Club Rory McIlroy: Tiger Woods’ health is priority right now, not his return to golf
2008 Ryder Cup - Day 3

Paul Azinger doubles down on controversial European Tour comments

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up