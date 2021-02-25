Paul Azinger doubles down on controversial European Tour comments

'I wasn't trying to be malicious, I was trying to be candid about it,' Paul Azinger told the Beyond The Clubhouse podcast
Paul Azinger doubles down on controversial European Tour comments

The USA team captain Paul Azinger celebrates after the USA 16 1/2 - 11 1/2 victory on the final day of the 2008 Ryder Cup at Valhalla Golf Club. Picture: Harry How

Thu, 25 Feb, 2021 - 15:03
Joel Slattery

Former PGA Championship winner Paul Azinger has doubled down on his controversial criticism of the European Tour.

The former United States Ryder Cup captain played down the relevance of the European Tour last year while commentating on US television - on a broadcast that was shown on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland.

During last March's Honda Classic, Azinger said English golfer Tommy Fleetwood had yet to prove himself, effectively claiming his European Tour victories counted for little.

“There is a lot of pressure here (on Fleetwood),” he said. “You know you are trying to prove to everybody you’ve got what it takes.

“These guys know, you can win all you want on the European Tour, the international game and all that, but you have to win on the PGA Tour.”

Asked about the comment on the Beyond The Clubhouse podcast, Azinger said he hadn't changed his mind on the issue.

"I mean, it's true," he said. "Tommy (Fleetwood) is here for a reason," he added, saying that players from Europe cross the Atlantic "for cash and prestige".

"I wasn't trying to be malicious, I was trying to be candid about it."

2018 Europe Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn, Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood were among the prominent European golfers to push back on the criticism at the time.

Azinger led the USA to a 16.5 to 11.5 win over a Nick Faldo-led side in 2008. However, Europe have won four of the five Ryder Cups since them ahead of this September's showdown at Whistling Straits

More in this section

Genesis Invitational Golf Rory McIlroy keen to continue track record of bouncing back from missed cuts
The Open Championship 2019 - Preview Day Three - Royal Portrush Golf Club Rory McIlroy: Tiger Woods’ health is priority right now, not his return to golf
Tiger Woods: What we know about golfer's serious crash - and what the future may hold Tiger Woods: What we know about golfer's serious crash - and what the future may hold
The Open Championship 2019 - Day Two - Royal Portrush Golf Club

Tiger Woods doesn’t need to play again to continue impacting golf – Rory McIlroy

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up