Paul Azinger doubles down on controversial European Tour comments

Former PGA Championship winner Paul Azinger has doubled down on his controversial criticism of the European Tour.

The former United States Ryder Cup captain played down the relevance of the European Tour last year while commentating on US television - on a broadcast that was shown on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland.

During last March's Honda Classic, Azinger said English golfer Tommy Fleetwood had yet to prove himself, effectively claiming his European Tour victories counted for little.

“There is a lot of pressure here (on Fleetwood),” he said. “You know you are trying to prove to everybody you’ve got what it takes.

“These guys know, you can win all you want on the European Tour, the international game and all that, but you have to win on the PGA Tour.”

Asked about the comment on the Beyond The Clubhouse podcast, Azinger said he hadn't changed his mind on the issue.

"I mean, it's true," he said. "Tommy (Fleetwood) is here for a reason," he added, saying that players from Europe cross the Atlantic "for cash and prestige".

"I wasn't trying to be malicious, I was trying to be candid about it."

2018 Europe Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn, Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood were among the prominent European golfers to push back on the criticism at the time.

Azinger led the USA to a 16.5 to 11.5 win over a Nick Faldo-led side in 2008. However, Europe have won four of the five Ryder Cups since them ahead of this September's showdown at Whistling Straits