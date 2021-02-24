Tiger Woods: What we know about golfer's serious crash - and what the future may hold

Tiger Woods faces the biggest fight of his career after undergoing surgery on “significant” right leg injuries following a car crash in Los Angeles.

What happened?

Woods was involved in a single-vehicle accident at 7.18 local time on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes in southern Los Angeles on Tuesday morning.

The car crossed the centre-divider and rested down an embankment several hundred feet away. Firefighters had to use a pry bar and an axe as Woods was “extricated from the wreck”. Woods suffered “open fractures affecting the tibia and fibula bones” in his lower right leg “stabilised by inserting a rod into the tibia”. Injuries to his foot and ankle were stabilised with screws and pins.

According to Golf.com, authorities on the scene said that Woods showed “no evidence of impairment.”

How bad were his injuries? Did he have surgery?

The crash caused “significant” injuries all down his right leg that featured rods, pins and screws during what was described as a “long surgical procedure” at Harbor-UCLA Medical Centre.

Workers move a vehicle after a rollover accident involving golfer Tiger Woods. Picture: Mark J Terrill

Anish Mahajan, the chief medical officer, said Woods shattered tibia and fibula bones on his right leg in multiple locations. Those were stabilised by a rod in the tibia. He said a combination of screws and pins were used to stabilise additional injuries in the ankle and foot.

Has Woods made a statement?

A statement on his verified Twitter account said he was "awake, responsive and recovering".

“We thank everyone for the overwhelming support and messages during this tough time,” the statement read.

“As previously communicated Tiger was involved in a single-car accident early this morning in California. He has undergone a long surgical procedure on his lower right leg and ankle after being brought to the hospital.

“He is currently awake, responsive, and recovering in his hospital room.”

Were there other people injured?

Woods’ accident was a single-car accident and Woods was the only person in the vehicle. The Sheriff’s Deptartment did note that a secondary accident took place from onlookers but that no one was injured.

Will we see him back on the course?

Now 45, the American’s body has been creaking for some time. Woods took a two-month lay-off in April 2008 to undergo arthroscopic surgery to repair the cartilage in his left knee and it has been a struggle pretty much ever since.

Tiger Woods during the 2019 Open Championship 2019 at Royal Portrush Golf Club

Multiple back operations and reconstructive surgery on his anterior cruciate ligament have slowly reduced Woods’ power and the domination that brought him 14 majors before his 33rd birthday. Woods became golf’s comeback king when he won his 15th major title – the 2019 Masters at Augusta National – following back fusion surgery in April 2017. But his LA car accident comes while he was already in recuperation from December surgery to remove a pressurised disc fragment in his back.

So what happens next?

Months of rehabilitation, for sure. Woods had been hoping to play in the Masters at Augusta in April after undergoing back surgery for a fifth time. He gave an interview as recently as Sunday saying “I’m feeling fine – I’m a little stiff”, but indicated his ambition to tee it up. With the major calendar condensed between April and July, it is almost certain that Woods’ hopes of winning a 16th major title in 2021 are over. Woods will turn 46 in December and remains three short of Jack Nicklaus’ record 18 wins.

The oldest winner of any major is 48-year-old Julius Boros, and only Boros, Nicklaus and Old Tom Morris have won majors at 46 or older.

So what could the future hold?

Woods has never appeared as comfortable in a media booth as on the driving range or the putting green. Even in his weekend television interview, at the Genesis Invitational tournament which he hosted, he looked distanced and distracted.

So punditry might not hold any interest or come easy. Woods was the United States’ Presidents Cup captain in Australia in 2019 and has been seen as a future Ryder Cup captain. Woods’ son Charlie is a promising junior player and he will no doubt shape the 12-year-old’s future career. The pair competed at the PNC Championship in Orlando last December. Woods has been voted into the World Golf Hall of Fame and will be inducted in March 2022.