Post-Covid Padraig Harrington cautious about Riviera return

At the best of times, it’s one of the most intimidating holes on the PGA tour, and the draw for Thursday's opening round of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera in Los Angeles means Padraig Harrington will come face to face with a “nightmare” sooner than he’d like.

Ryder Cup skipper Harrington will tee it up in LA after completing his mandatory 10-day quarantine for Covid-19 but admitted tonight, he will do so somewhat unprepared – not least for Riviera’s notorious 480-yard par four No 12.

He told Joe Molloy on Off The Ball: “I wouldn’t do this (play this week), if I had other (travel) options but I am here and might as well play golf. Clearly, I am not prepared but it’s not like I can go home. I am starting on the back nine which has a couple of tight holes. I’m already having nightmares about the 12th tee shot, it’s one of the toughest of the year, so it could make or break my whole week. It would have been nice to start on the front nine and have a couple of nice fairways to see how my swing is,” he admitted.

Harrington discussed his largely asymptomatic brush with the coronavirus but said he couldn’t travel back to Ireland until he gets a negative PCR test “which could take months.”

Interestingly his caddie Ronan Flood tested negative, even though Harrington spent the weekend in question in his company.

“We travelled in the car, on the plane, we watched the SuperBowl together. It’s amazing he didn’t catch it; it seems to be a bit of a lottery but he also had to quarantine for seven days.”

Harrington, who turns 50 at the end of August, says moving onto the PGA Seniors Tour will be determined by how he plays on the regular circuit this season.

“If I don’t compete in the regular events I will be gone as quick as anything to the Seniors Tour. But if I do compete… see if you go to the Seniors, I don’t think you can come back. It’s a different competitive level, you are just not coming back to the pressure and stress of the young guys. But if you don’t go to the Seniors (at 50) you are missing out on the opportunity to be competitive as soon as possible.”

Harrington has been isolating in a hotel room in LA for the past week and a half and tees off today in the second-last match on the course alongside Russell Henley and Brian Stuard.