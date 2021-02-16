Adidas Golf announce Brendan Lawlor will join their stable of athletes

Irish golfer Brendan Lawlor has joined adidas Golf's roster of athletes, the sportswear company have announced.

Co Louth's Lawlor, who the No 4-ranked golfer in the World Rankings for Golfers with a Disability, has been a trailblazer for the sport in recent years.

Lawlor forged a successful amateur career across both disability and able-bodied competitions before making his European Tour debut in 2020 at the ISPS Handa UK Championship.

“Brendan shares our same passion and ambition in making golf a more inclusive sport,” said Andrew Law, managing director adidas Golf EMEA, according to Golf Magic.

“We see him as a great champion for the sport in that regard because he truly is an amazing athlete.”

“What Tiger did for golf, I’m trying to do for disability golf,” Brendan said in an Irish Examiner interview last year.

Lawlor is represented by Modest! Golf, who were co-founded by pop star Niall Horan.

He has Ellis van-Creveld Syndrome, which is a rare disease that affects bone growth.