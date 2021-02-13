Jordan Spieth sits atop packed leaderboard at Pebble Beach

Spieth opened with a bogey-free two-under 34, then thundered home with four birdies in his last six holes.
Jordan Spieth sits atop packed leaderboard at Pebble Beach

Jordan Spieth: Is top of the leaderboard at Pebble Beach. Picture: Gregory Bull

Five players including English duo Tom Lewis and Paul Casey are within three shots of the lead at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am after the second round.

Tied for sixth after the first round 66, Lewis shot a three-under 69 to be in a trio of players sharing fourth place at nine-under, along with Casey, who shot a 67.

They were three shots behind second round leader Jordan Spieth, who carded a five-under 67 at Spyglass Hill to follow his first round 65 to be 12 under for the tournament.

Spieth – searching for his first win since the 2017 British Open at Royal Birkdale – was a shot ahead of fellow American Daniel Berger after his rounds of 67-66, with Sweden’s Henrik Norlander alone in third place a further stroke away after a 70.

Scotland’s Russell Knox was on eight under after a 70, England’s Ben Taylor was on four under after an even 72, while his countryman Luke Donald missed the cut as did Ireland's Seamus Power.

Europe's Ryder Cup captain Pádraig Harrington withdrew from the tournament after testing positive for Covid-19.

Alternate Sangmoon Bae, who took Harrington's place, also missed the cut.

