Pádraig Harrington tests positive for Covid-19; withdraws from AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Pádraig Harrington has withdrawn from the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am after testing positive for Covid-19.

Harrington travelled from Dubai to the US last week for the Waste Management Phoenix Open, where he missed the cut before this week's tournament in California.

The European Ryder Cup captain is self-isolating in accordance with American guidelines.

"Harrington will have the PGA Tour's full support throughout his self-isolation period under CDC guidelines," a statement from the Tour announced. "First alternate Sangmoon Bae will replace Harrington in the field."

Harrington had shown signs of good form finishing sixth at the Dubai Desert Classic and starting brightly in Phoenix, before dropping three shots on the final two holes of round one scuppered his chances. He finished two-over after rounds of 71 and 73.

"It was the first cut I've missed in a while," said Harrington. "My tournament kinda ended on Thursday. I played very nicely on Thursday, should've shot comfortably 66 or 67, and hit a ball in the water at 17 and lost a ball in the rough on 18.

"Three minutes to find a golf ball is very, very short. You're a minute into looking for it before you start panicking and it goes by very quickly.

"That put me in the grump for the next day. I played well on Friday as well but just with a grumpy attitude and nothing happened, I didn't get up and down, and I left myself too much to do."

World number one Dustin Johnson has also withdrawn from Pebble Beach after deciding to take a week off following his victory at the Saudi International.

"Following his successful week in Saudi Arabia, Dustin decided it would be best to enjoy a week at home before the Genesis Invitational and the WGC at The Concession," said David Winkle, Johnson's agent.

"Other than being a bit jet-lagged, he is feeling great and looking forward to the weeks ahead. While he is disappointed to miss the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which is always one of his favourite weeks, he feels his decision is for the best."

World No 11 Patrick Cantlay is now the highest-ranked player in the field, followed by Daniel Berger and Paul Casey, while Jason Day, Jordan Spieth, Phil Mickelson, and Francesco Molinari are some of the other notable names set to feature.

Amateurs won't be involved in this year's contest due to Covid-19 restrictions and only two courses will be used instead of the traditional three, with Monterey Peninsula missing out in favour of Pebble Beach and Spyglass Hill.