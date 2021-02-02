Graeme McDowell looking to turn back the clock as Ryder Cup carrot dangles

Graeme McDowell is not rebuilding his swing but with a new coach on board he’s looking to rediscover the magic that made him a US Open champion so he can make a fifth Ryder Cup appearance under Pádraig Harrington in September.

Twelve months ago the Portrush man, 41, claimed the Saudi International powered by SoftBank Investment Advisers to return to the world’s Top 50 and clinch his place in the Masters.

But with the Covid-19 pandemic killing his momentum— he’s made just five cuts in his last 19 starts—he’s back to 91st in the world and arrives for his title defence desperately seeking inspiration and confidence.

“I'm looking back at some old swings and realising why they were pretty good, and even though I used to look at my swing 10 years ago and not really like it, I did a lot of things incredibly well,” McDowell said of his work with new coach Lucas Wald.

“I’m trying to understand those and get back to swinging the club the way I used to a little bit more.”

While Pete Cowen still oversees his swing, McDowell felt he was getting too technical under Chris Kirk and is now looking to regain some of the moves that helped him rise as high as fourth in the world.

“I think I can have a good year,” McDowell added. “I feel motivated and I feel healthy and like I say, that Ryder Cup carrot is out there dangling.

“This time last year when I was sitting here, it (the Ryder Cup) felt a long, distant kind of dream. I feel like when I won here last year, it became very achievable for me.

“Obviously time stood still from a Ryder Cup point of view and kind of we are back there again and I'm in the fringe. So I'm four or five big weeks away from potentially being on the team.

It's very achievable and I've got to keep that out there as an achievable goal. It would be a massive dream to be on the team.

Getting back to what he does best is also McDowell’s hope for US Ryder Cup star Patrick Reed, who was at the centre of more rules controversy at last week’s Farmers Insurance Open.

“I felt like he pretty much went about the procedure the way you're supposed to,” McDowell said of Reed, who is one of seven members of the world’s top 20 in action at Royal Greens in King Abdullah Economic City this week.

“He’s created a name for himself which attracts a huge amount of attention when he does things. I like Patrick. I think he's a good kid. I think he's a great player. I feel bad that he has created the label for himself that he has because I think he's such a talented player.

“There is no place in the game of golf for cheating. I hate the word. Did Patrick Reed cheat last week? No, I don't think he did. I don't think he knowingly did something that didn't protect the rest of the field.”

While Xander Schauffele insisted that the Texan was "protected by the Tour”, adding that “talk amongst the boys isn't great,” McDowell was forgiving of player who was cleared of all wrongdoing by rules officials.

“People have their opinions,” he said. “I'm in the camp that I didn't see a whole lot wrong with what he did last week at all. It's a tough one. I hope we can continue to talk about his golf rather than the other stuff that he's unfortunately being talked about for.”