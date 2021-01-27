Rory McIlroy tackling busy schedule to get 'more comfortable' with his game

Rory McIlroy isn’t dipping his toe into 2021 – he’s taking the full plunge head-first into the new year.

Coming off a third-place finish in the European Tour season opener in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, McIlroy turns his attention to the US PGA Tour where he’ll play six of the next seven weeks starting with this week’s Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines and the Waste Management Phoenix Open the next week.

He’ll skip Pebble Beach before playing four consecutive tournaments – the Genesis Invitational at Riviera, the WGC event moved from Mexico to Concession Golf Club in Florida, the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill, and the Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass, where he remains the reigning champ from 2019.

“I felt like I had a pretty quiet fall… and then took nine weeks off after the Masters,” McIlroy said Wednesday. “So I just wanted to get back out and play. It felt like I stopped last year on quite a positive note the way I played at Augusta and I just wanted to keep that going into the start of this year.

“I feel like the more I play the more I’ll get comfortable with my game and know where it is. Just a good opportunity to hit the ground running this year.”

McIlroy walked away from the Masters in November and went into his winter break with some mixed feelings. On one hand, he let an opportunity to contend slip with a poor first round, but one the other the hand, the 14-under he posted over the last three rounds tied the lowest closing 54 holes by an international player in Masters history – topped only by Tiger Woods’ 16-under closing stretch in 1997.

With that finish fresh in his mind, McIlroy plotted the best course to maintain that relative momentum was to start off 2021 by playing seven events in eight weeks in the short window before a return trip to Augusta.

“I think I made some good progress in the fall last year,” he said. “It obviously wasn't the year that I wanted or the play that I expected to have, but saw some good signs in the fall, in the Masters, and then Abu Dhabi last week I had a couple of good rounds and a couple of not-so-great ones.

“I think the game, it's coming around. It's definitely in a better place than it was a few months ago and I'm feeling pretty comfortable.”

This is McIlroy’s third consecutive year starting his mainland US schedule at Torrey Pines. He’s obviously comfortable with the North and South courses, having finished tied fifth in his 2019 debut and tied third last year.

“I had watched it on TV and people told me it would be a good course for me, it would suit my game, take advantage of my length,” McIlroy said. “So that was the real reason that I started to play here.”

His willingness to fly 8,500 miles halfway around the world from Abu Dhabi to San Diego this year, however, stems in part from Torrey Pines’ South Course playing host to the U.S. Open in five months.

“I didn't really start playing this event until a little later on in my career, but it's been a good venue for me, even going back to the Junior World days, whatever that is now, 20 years ago,” McIlroy said after playing a practice round on the South Course on Wednesday.

“It's good to be back. Also, looking ahead to June and the US Open here as well, it will be nice to at least have it fresh in the memory for then, too. I've played well here the last couple years.”

McIlroy didn’t play the last time the US Open was played at Torrey Pines in 2008, when Tiger Woods won on a broken leg. But Woods was able to convert his familiarity with the course, having won this week’s regular PGA Tour event at Torrey a record seven times.

“I think it's a wonderful layout for a major championship,” McIlroy said. “To have a US Open here, it stands up to basically the most elite level of golf that we play, the toughest test we face all year for the most part.

“But no, I'm not really going to be thinking about what they're going to do because I just have to play the golf course that's in front of me this week. I think three competitive rounds on the South Course this week, it will be fresh in my memory when it comes around to June and the US Open's on.

“Obviously, the course is going to play much differently in June – I would expect the rough to be up a little bit more and the greens to be a little bit firmer, a little more premium on accuracy that week than maybe there is this week – but it's not as if you're not trying to hit the fairways this week either.

“Yeah, if I can go out and play well and shoot three good scores on the South this week, it will give me some confidence going into June.”

Confidence is the key for McIlroy this summer when the majors go to venues he knows well, including the PGA Championship at Kiawah, where he won easily in 2018, and the Open Championship at Royal St George’s, where he played in 2011 as well as numerous times as an amateur.

“It's nice to go back to familiar venues and venues that you've played well on,” he said.

McIlroy insists, however, that he’s not fixated on the majors and is keener on playing well and ending a winless drought that goes back to November 2019 at the WGC-HSBC Champions in China.

“Obviously Augusta, it's still very fresh in the memory, it's only two tournaments ago,” he said. “I played Abu Dhabi last week and before that was Augusta. Again, as I said before, I'm just trying to play the golf course that's in front of me this week, which is Torrey Pines, and next week I'll try to do the same at Scottsdale.

“It's hard because you're always assessing your game and say, okay, how is it going, is it progressing, with trying to get yourself in the best possible state for April. But I don't think anything can put you in a better place than playing well at golf tournaments you're playing and getting into contention and winning. I think winning and being in contention and playing good rounds of golf, that's the best way to prepare for going into major championships.”

Holding the 54-hole lead last week in Abu Dhabi, McIlroy was outclassed on Sunday by Englishman Tyrrell Hatton’s bogey-free 66 and slipped to third place thanks to some inconsistency off the tee.

Hatton also jumped to No. 5 in the world rankings, pushing McIlroy down to No. 7 – his lowest ranking since the start of 2019 when he started his ascent back to world No. 1 in a year that included four victories among 19 top-10 finishes in 25 starts.