Rory McIlroy leads the way in Abu Dhabi as he eyes overdue victory

With those four runner-up finishes and three thirds at Abu Dhabi Golf Club, McIlroy will be the favourite heading into the final 18 holes
Rory McIlroy leads the way in Abu Dhabi as he eyes overdue victory

Rory McIlroy is searching for a long-awaited victory in Abu Dhabi (Bradley Collyer/PA).

Sat, 23 Jan, 2021 - 14:40
PA

Former world number one Rory McIlroy fired a 67 to sit at the top of the leaderboard after day three of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

The four-time major winner has not tasted victory for almost 15 months but showed glimpses of his best form as he moved to 13 under at an event where he has finished second four times.

England'sTyrrell Hatton is McIlroy's nearest challenger at 12 under after a 71.

Rory McIlroy and Tyrrell Hatton were Ryder Cup team-mates in 2018 (David Davies/PA)

Another English Ryder Cup hero in Tommy Fleetwood was then at 11 under, a shot clear of Scot Marc Warren and American David Lipsky.

With those four runner-up finishes and three thirds at Abu Dhabi Golf Club, McIlroy will be the favourite heading into the final 18 holes, but he was refusing to take anything for granted.

“I can’t go into tomorrow thinking it’s my turn,” he told europeantour.com. “I want to make it my turn. I have to go out there and continue to hit the ball like I hit it on the back nine tonight. If I can do that and give myself plenty of chances, I’ll have a real chance.”

The 31-year-old played an excellent bunker shot on the third and a smart approach into the fifth for birdies but gave a shot back on the seventh before making the most of the par five eighth.

He then holed out for an eagle on the 10th but dropped a shot on the 13th before back-to-back birdies on the 15th and 16th courtesy of some excellent iron play moved him back to the top of the leaderboard.

Hatton started the third round three shots ahead of McIlroy but turned in 37 before taking advantage of the par five 10th and holing from 40 feet on the 17th.

“I was trying my best and obviously one of them days where I didn’t really feel like anything went my way,” he said.

“So I guess you’re always going to have days like that and you just try and get through it and the good thing is that I’m still in contention going into the final round. Will be obviously one shot back which isn’t ideal, but a lot can happen in 18 holes.”

Fleetwood is a two-time winner of this event, but his chances of a hat-trick looked slim when he was three over after 11 holes on Thursday.

He has dropped just one shot since, however, and a second consecutive 67 put him right in the mix.

“When you’re out there, you keep hitting golf shots and doing whatever you need to do and don’t really think that much about it whether you’re playing that well,” he said. “Really good round of golf. Just happy to be in contention again.”

Warren carded five birdies and a single bogey in his round of 68 and goes in search of a second win in six months after breaking a six-year drought in Austria last season.

Pádraig Harrington slipped to 63rd after a three over 75.

More in this section

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship - Day Three - St Andrews Rory McIlroy makes brilliant start to fog-affected Abu Dhabi Championship
Rory McIlroy File Photo My last win feels a long time ago – Rory McIlroy aiming to start 2021 on a high
42nd Ryder Cup - Day Two - Le Golf National Rory McIlroy: Justin Thomas will ‘try to be better’ after homophobic slur
abu dhabipa-sourceplace: ukplace: scotland
BMW PGA Championship - Day Three - Wentworth Club

Tyrrell Hatton dominant as Rory McIlroy falters in Abu Dhabi

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up