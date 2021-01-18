Kevin Na lands fifth PGA Tour victory with Sony Open win

Kevin Na lands fifth PGA Tour victory with Sony Open win

Sophia Na opts to skip the trophy presentation at the Sony Open in Hawaii. Her father, Kevin, won the event with a five-under 65. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Mon, 18 Jan, 2021 - 09:44
Nolan Philips,  

Kevin Na took advantage of a late collapse from overnight leader Brendan Steele to win the Sony Open in Hawaii.

The American entered the final day trailing his compatriot by two strokes, but a late string of birdies was enough for the 37-year-old to card a five-under 65 and clinch his fifth PGA Tour victory, despite struggling with a rib injury.

Na's success came as Steele suffered a shocking drop off from his career-low score of 61 on Saturday.

Steele looked to be on the verge of victory when he sunk an eagle on the ninth to extend his lead to three shots.

However, while Na stormed home with a flurry of birdies, Steele was unable to convert his eagle into any sustained momentum, dropping two shots on the back nine on the way to a one-under 69.

Steele finished the tournament in a tie for third, while America's Chris Kirk and Chile's Joaquin Niemann ended one shot behind Na to share second-place honours at 20 under.

“I felt like Waialae is a golf course I really have a chance at, and there’s not too many of these left anymore, so I have to take advantage of it,” Na said. “What a great feeling to win at a golf course I really feel like I can win at.” Defending champion Cameron Smith finished tied for 62nd at 8-under.

Kevin Na lands fifth PGA Tour victory with Sony Open win

Cork's Paul Buckley wins Emirates Amateur Open in Dubai

