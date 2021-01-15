Losing the PGA Championship in 2022 at Trump Bedminster? Now that really hurt

As his days as President of the United States inch ever closer to the end – by 5pm Irish time on Wednesday at the latest — Donald J Trump has painted himself into a corner where even golf can provide no refuge.

His refusal to accept his decisive election defeat to president-elect Joe Biden sent Trump into an emotional spiral that has doomed his legacy and dimmed his future. He promulgated lies and false allegations of voter fraud that whipped his rabid base of supporters into a frenzy of mirrored delusion that his election victory was “stolen.”

He implored and threatened election officials to “find me votes” or else. He pushed vice president Mike Pence to refuse his constitutional duty to certify the Electoral College results. He incited his followers, who flocked to Washington DC on January 6 armed for confrontation, to go to the Capitol and “fight” to “stop the steal.”

During the ensuing violent insurrection, he fuelled at the seat of American democracy — which threatened the lives of US lawmakers and resulted in five deaths including the murder of a Capitol police officer — he told the rioters “we love you … you’re very special” and repeated his fraudulent claims of a stolen election.

Then came the consequences, which included Trump being the first president to be impeached twice by the House of Representatives for committing “high crimes and misdemeanours” by violating his oath of office and being a “clear and present danger” to the nation. There is talk of the soon-to-be-former president facing criminal charges. He’s debating pardoning himself and family members to safeguard them from future federal charges.

As Congress and the American people are consumed with Trump’s final days in office, this item tweeted by New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman hit a chord.

“A lot has happened in the last week, including the president losing his Twitter feed, impeachment coming to the fore and the PGA withdrawing from Trump National,” she wrote. “He's ‘gutted’ by the PGA move, a person close to the White House says. He’s angry about impeachment, people who have spoken to him say. But the reaction to the PGA decision was different order of magnitude.”

Think about that for a second. The leader of the free world’s life and legacy are imploding in the most spectacular and historic fashion, but the one thing that really upsets him is losing the PGA Championship in 2022 at Trump Bedminster? More than losing his megaphone on social media?

More than loss of life in a failed coup he inspired?

More than potentially losing his power or freedom?

Is that reality or a punch line?

Golf has been Trump’s one true sanctuary in his larger-than-life world. It’s the one business endeavour he actually thrived in, buying up marquee golf properties like Turnberry, Doonbeg, and Doral and branding them into places he likes to call “the best in the world.”

Golfers tend to fit into his conservation political constituency, with Jack Nicklaus even publicly endorsing him — twice. Elite players including Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy were willing to play rounds with the president of the United States out of “respect for the office” if not necessarily respect for the man.

Rory McIlroy pictured in 2017 with US President Donald Trump, Former New York Yankees baseball player Paul O’Neill (on right) and Clear Sports CEO Garry Singer (on left) at Trump International last weekend. Picture: ClearSports Twitter

The PGA of America withdrawing its 2022 championship from his New Jersey course stings him so much because it signals that even golf has turned on him. A man that used to complain that his predecessor, Barack Obama, played too much golf while in office has reportedly spent 298 days at a cost of $144m during his presidency at his Trump-owned golf properties with evidence of playing golf at least 150 times. He was fittingly playing golf when his election defeat was called by the networks on Nov. 7 and his most recent reported round was December 30.

Trump did not expect golf to rebuke him, but it has. And it strikes at his biggest fear — deterioration of the Trump brand.

"It has become clear that conducting the PGA Championship at Trump Bedminster would be detrimental to the PGA of America brand and would put at risk the PGA's ability to deliver on many programs and sustain the longevity of our mission,'' Seth Waugh, CEO of the PGA of America, said Sunday of the decision to move on from Trump.

"We find ourselves in a political situation not of our making. We're fiduciaries for our members, for the game, for our mission and for our brand. And how do we best protect that? Our feeling was given the tragic events of Wednesday that we could no longer hold it at Bedminster. The damage could have been irreparable. The only real course of action was to leave.''

Martin Slumbers, chief executive of the R&A, was no less pointed in his own statement that Turnberry remains on indefinite hiatus from The Open rote. He cagily failed to mention Trump the same way Trump refuses to say the name Joe Biden.

"We had no plans to stage any of our championships at Turnberry and will not do so in the foreseeable future,'' Slumbers said in a statement. "We will not return until we are convinced that the focus will be on the championship, the players and the course itself and we do not believe that is achievable in the current circumstances.''

Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon said in a statement that Trump would not be allowed to visit the country — where he owns Turnberry as well as a course he built near Aberdeen — during their Covid-19 lockdown, and sentiment is growing to ban Trump from the country altogether for posing “a threat to UK society.”

Closer to home, New York terminated all of its contracts with Trump, including its licence to run the high-end municipal Golf Links at Ferry Point — a move that prompted the Trump reflex to threaten legal recourse.

“The city of New York will not be associated with those unforgivable acts in any shape, way or form,” NYC mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement.

Then there is Mar-a-Lago, the luxurious Florida club where Trump has routinely escaped at great taxpayer expense throughout his presidency. With his native New York now hostile to him, Trump declared residency in Florida and made renovations to the living quarters at the 18-acre club in Palm Beach he called his “Winter White House.”

But his 1993 development agreement with the town to convert the historic residence into a club blocks Trump from living at the property, and his “neighbours” wish to enforce it if he tries to move in permanently.

“If and when the town learns, as a matter of fact, that President Trump intends to reside at Mar-a-Lago, it will address the matter appropriately at that time,” town manager Kurt Blouin told the Miami Herald last month.

Fittingly, with golf joining the queue fleeing from Trump and his brand in the last dark days of his reign, even his favourite sanctuary won’t welcome him without a fight.