Golf star Angel Cabrera arrested in Rio for extradition to Argentina

Angel Cabrera, who won Masters and US Open championships, had been on Interpol’s red code list.
Angel Cabrera. Picture: Lynne Cameron/PA

Fri, 15 Jan, 2021 - 09:46
Mauricio Savarese

Brazil’s federal police have arrested Argentinian golfer Angel Cabrera for extradition to his homeland to face charges for several crimes, officers said.

Cabrera, who won Masters and US Open championships, had been on Interpol’s red code list.

Police said in a statement that an arrest was made in an upper class area of Rio de Janeiro, without announcing the suspect’s name. It described him only as a 51-year-old Argentine.

Two federal police sources based in Rio separately confirmed to the Associated Press that Cabrera was the man arrested.

The police statement said the arrest was authorised by Brazil’s top court and the man would be held until his extradition to Argentina.

Angel Cabrera at Wentworth (Nick Potts/PA)

Officials in Argentina have charged a suspect with assault, theft, illegal intimidation and repeated disrespect to authorities between 2016 and last year, the statement said.

Argentinian media reported earlier in January that Cabrera’s former wife, Silva Rivadero, had filed two charges against the golfer.

The reports also said that Cecilia Torres, another former partner, claimed Cabrera had punched her, threatened her and attempted to run her over with his car in 2016.

Cabrera is the most accomplished golfer from South America. He won the US Open at Oakmont in 2007 by one shot over Tiger Woods and Jim Furyk. He won the Masters in a playoff in 2009 and lost in a playoff in 2013 to Adam Scott.

Cabrera has one other PGA Tour victory, and his four European Tour wins include its biggest event, the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

He did not play in the Masters when it moved to November last year because of surgery on his left wrist.

Cabrera played five times in August and September on the PGA Tour Champions circuit for over-50s players.

