European Challenge Tour postpones three tournaments in South Africa

The Challenge Tour events, co-sanctioned with the Sunshine Tour, were due to take place in February but have been delayed until late April and early May
Wed, 13 Jan, 2021 - 15:35
The European Challenge Tour has postponed its three tournaments in South Africa due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The events, which are co-sanctioned with the Sunshine Tour, were due to take place in February but have been delayed until late April and early May.

Sunshine Tour commissioner Thomas Abt said: “In light of the current worldwide increase in COVID-19 cases and after consultation with our own health experts and GolfRSA and its Risk Mitigation Strategy, we believe it is the most responsible course of action to postpone these tournaments.

“The safety of our members as well as our staff is our primary concern.

“I’d like to thank the Challenge Tour as well as our own Sunshine Tour Board of Directors and sponsors for their guidance, patience and understanding amidst what remains a very fluid situation for world golf.”

The first tournament will now take place from April 22-25 at a venue yet to be confirmed, with the Cape Town Open staged from April 29 to May 2 and the Dimension Data Pro-Am from May 6-9.

Jamie Hodges, head of Challenge Tour, said: “The decision to postpone these events follows consultation with all stakeholders and was made with the health and well-being of all players and staff as our absolute priority.

“I want to express our thanks to the Sunshine Tour, and each of the tournament venues, sponsors and stakeholders for their flexibility and understanding of this situation.

“We greatly appreciate our partnership with our friends at the Sunshine Tour and look forward to co-sanctioning the three events later this year.”

