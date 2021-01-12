Limited number of spectators to be allowed attend US Masters

Dustin Johnson will defend his Masters title at Augusta National from April 8-11. Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Tue, 12 Jan, 2021 - 20:51
Phil Casey

Tournament officials plan to allow a “limited number” of spectators to attend the US Masters in April.

No spectators were on site at Augusta National when the 84th Masters was staged in November, having been moved from its traditional date due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley said: “The tournament will be conducted with similar health and safety standards to those previously instituted in November 2020.

“With these protocols in place, efforts are being made to include a limited number of patrons, provided it can be done safely.

“Following the successful conduct of the Masters Tournament last November with only essential personnel, we are confident in our ability to responsibly invite a limited number of patrons to Augusta National in April.

“As with the November Masters, we will implement practices and policies that will protect the health and safety of everyone in attendance. Nothing is, or will be, more important than the well-being of all involved.

“While we are disappointed that we will be unable to accommodate a full complement of patrons this year, we will continue our efforts to ensure that all who purchased tickets from Augusta National will have access in 2022, provided conditions improve.” 

The Augusta National Women’s Amateur and the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals are set to take place in the build-up to the Masters as scheduled, also with a limited number of spectators permitted.

Dustin Johnson will defend his Masters title from April 8-11.

