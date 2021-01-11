Harris English banishes January blues in Hawaii

Harris English, who birdied five of the last eight holes to get into a playoff, won the Sentry Tournament of Champions over Joaquin Niemann with a birdie on the first extra hole in Kapalua, Hawaii.

English was the third-round co-leader at 21-under, but he was even par through 11 holes on the Plantation Course at Kapalua in Maui and had to chase down Niemann, who closed with a 64.

English nearly won it on the final hole after drawing his second shot to about 10 feet of the cup on the par-5 18th. He missed the eagle putt but tapped in for birdie to close at 4-under 69 for the day and 25 under for the tournament.

Back on 18 for the playoff, he wrapped up his first PGA Tour win since 2013 with a 6-footer for birdie. Niemann had already missed a putt from the fringe after pulling his approach shot.

“It’s incredible. A lot of hard work over the years,” English told the Golf Channel. “You never think you’re going to get here again. It’s hard to win out here. Had a really good chance this week, and felt good about my game, and you just have to get it done.”

It was the third career victory for the 31-year-old English, who began the week 29th in the World Golf Ranking. It’s been a long climb back after falling to 369th in September 2019.

“I built a great team around me and they pushed me, helped me get to where I am right now,” he said. “Nobody has even given up; nobody has lost faith or hope in my golf game. That’s been awesome. ... It makes what happened today that much sweeter.” Justin Thomas finished a shot out of the playoff after a final-round 66. He had eight birdies on the day but had a costly three-putt from 55 feet on the par-4 17th.

Dustin Johnson, playing for the first time since winning the Masters in November, charged to a 5-under 31 on the front nine before being derailed by a double-bogey on the par-4 12th. He ended with a 69, tied for 11th at 18 under, snapping a streak of seven consecutive top 10 finishes.