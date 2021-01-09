Harris English builds two-shot cushion on crowded leaderboard in Hawaii

American Harris English fired a round of 67 to stride out to a two-stroke lead at the halfway mark of the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii on Friday.

Teeing off with a share of the lead with compatriot Justin Thomas after both shot first-round 65s, English turned in a faultless display, collecting three birdies on both nines to end the day at 14 under par.

Thomas began well with a flawless front nine of four under par, but could not improve coming home – with a bogey cancelled out by a birdie on the last – to end the round on 12 under.

He is in a share of second place with three fellow Americans – Daniel Berger and Collin Morikawa, who shot 65s – and Ryan Palmer, who has carded two rounds of 67.

Xander Schauffele and Patrick Reed are in a group of four sharing sixth place a stroke further back, while Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and Spain’s Jon Rahm are lurking in a group a further shot away at 10 under.

Scotland’s Martin Laird shot a second straight 69 – with four birdies and no bogeys – to be six off the pace at eight under.