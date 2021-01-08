English and Thomas lead the way in Hawaii

English and Thomas lead the way in Hawaii

Harris English at the 17th hole during the first round of the Sentry Tournament Of Champions

Fri, 08 Jan, 2021 - 09:40
Nolan Phillips, Hawaii

Harris English and Justin Thomas each shot an 8-under-par 65 on Thursday to share the opening-round lead at the star-packed Sentry Tournament of Champions at Kapalua, Hawaii.

Spain’s Sergio Garcia and Patrick Reed were in a group of six two shots back as the PGA Tour resumed the 2020-21 schedule after a break for the holidays.

Thomas, the defending champion at the $6.7 million event, got off to a fast start with five birdies on the front nine before making three more on the back, including one on the 675-yard par-5 finishing hole.

English opened with three birdies among the first five holes, before a bogey at No. 7 and an eagle 3 at the par-5 ninth hole. He had four birdies on the back nine, including one at 18.

Robert Streb, Ryan Palmer, Canadian Nick Taylor and South Korea’s Sungjae Im all shot a 6-under 67 at the Plantation Course at Kapalua.

U.S. Open winner Bryson DeChambeau and PGA Championship winner Collin Morikawa were in a 10-way tie for 12th place at 4-under par. Masters winner Dustin Johnson, the No. 1 ranked player in the world, shot a 2-under 71 in the opening round and was in a tie for 30th place.

Spain’s Jon Rahm, the No. 2 ranked player in the world, shot a 3-under 70 in the first round and was in a tie for 22nd place.

The tournament is the first of back-to-back events on the Hawaiian Islands, with the Sony Open set for Waialea Country Club at Honolulu next week.

