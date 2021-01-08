English and Thomas lead the way in Hawaii

Harris English and Justin Thomas each shot an 8-under-par 65 on Thursday to share the opening-round lead at the star-packed Sentry Tournament of Champions at Kapalua, Hawaii.

Spain’s Sergio Garcia and Patrick Reed were in a group of six two shots back as the PGA Tour resumed the 2020-21 schedule after a break for the holidays.

Thomas, the defending champion at the $6.7 million event, got off to a fast start with five birdies on the front nine before making three more on the back, including one on the 675-yard par-5 finishing hole.

English opened with three birdies among the first five holes, before a bogey at No. 7 and an eagle 3 at the par-5 ninth hole. He had four birdies on the back nine, including one at 18.

Robert Streb, Ryan Palmer, Canadian Nick Taylor and South Korea’s Sungjae Im all shot a 6-under 67 at the Plantation Course at Kapalua.

U.S. Open winner Bryson DeChambeau and PGA Championship winner Collin Morikawa were in a 10-way tie for 12th place at 4-under par. Masters winner Dustin Johnson, the No. 1 ranked player in the world, shot a 2-under 71 in the opening round and was in a tie for 30th place.

Spain’s Jon Rahm, the No. 2 ranked player in the world, shot a 3-under 70 in the first round and was in a tie for 22nd place.

The tournament is the first of back-to-back events on the Hawaiian Islands, with the Sony Open set for Waialea Country Club at Honolulu next week.