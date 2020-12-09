Collin Morikawa aims to end year on high in Dubai after ‘full reset’ on his game

US PGA champion Collin Morikawa has performed a “full reset” on his game as he bids to win the Race to Dubai on his debut in a regular European Tour event.

Morikawa is third in the standings behind Patrick Reed and Tommy Fleetwood, but knows victory in the season-ending DP World Tour Championship will ensure he becomes the first American to win what was formerly known as the Order of Merit.

The world number seven took up affiliate membership of the European Tour in February and would normally need to contest four events to be eligible to win the Harry Vardon Trophy, but that requirement has been waived this year due to the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’ve been looking forward to this trip and I didn’t really make my decision for a while, but it was on my radar and obviously I’ve put myself in a really good position to close out 2020 on a great note,” Morikawa said via a video conference from Dubai.

“To be here and make this my first start on the European Tour means a lot. I think winning the Race to Dubai would mean a lot for my career, for myself, because I want my game to travel.

I want to be a world player. I want to be able to bring my game anywhere, adapt to the different places I come to and this is just the first step of doing that.

“I signed up for membership for next year already because I want to play out here.”

Morikawa’s victory in the US PGA in August came in just his second appearance in a major and was his third win since turning professional in June 2019, but the 23-year-old describes his game since as “scrappy”.

“For me it comes down a lot to my head, the mental side, and after the PGA I was obviously very tired and very burnt out, but I just didn’t set new goals,” added Morikawa, who has already committed to next month’s Omega Dubai Desert Classic.

Collin Morikawa tees off at the 12th hole at Augusta last month during the Masters. Picture: AP Photo/David J Phillip

“I felt like I was almost complacent. I felt good after the major win. And I think a lot of people are, and that doesn’t mean like I was OK with it and I was satisfied with one.

“But I was satisfied for at least the next few weeks and that bled into the FedEx Cup play-offs and after that the Masters.

“I had three weeks off coming up until this week. I did a full reset. I looked at this as a very big tournament, a tournament I really want to win.

“So I sat myself down with my coach and we talked about goals and we talked about what I need to do to come out here and play really well, especially traveling so far halfway across the world.

A lot has been put into my game and to kind of my head over the past week to get ready for this week.