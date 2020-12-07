Christmas golf gifts to get you and yours swinging into 2021

There has been an impressive push this year to promote Irish stores online and, with that sentiment in mind, here’s where to find everything you need for the golfers in your life.

Please don’t forget to support golf club pros by purchasing a voucher

Clothing

Rock Solid Apparel

Rock Solid Apparel beanie hats.

Rock Solid Apparel is a young Northern Irish clothing brand. The company launched in late 2018 and the products available expanded quickly to include hoodies, sweatshirts, ¼ zip tops, jackets, beanies, bobble hats, baseball caps, snood, towels, water bottles, mugs. There are two ranges: the Birdie range focuses on golf; the Rocks range has been designed for life on and off the course. Prices start at £9.95.

The Caddy Guy

It’s great to see Irish innovation in golf clothing. The Caddy Guy was created by two golf nuts, James Sheehy and Teddy Durkin, to show off what Ireland has to offer in terms of style and wearability while helping the environment. Each design features bamboo fibres that give wearers the highest levels of comfort, and as the only clothing brand to use the shamrock in its logo you can take a piece of Ireland with you wherever you go. Bamboo is the softest textile on the market, extremely durable, flexible and biologically beneficial. Several golf clubs stock the brand or you can purchase online. The clothing line includes shirts, beanies, caps, gilets and pullovers. Check out the Triple Crown offer (availability allowing), which gives you a choice of polo, a choice of pullover, and a sleeveless vest at 25 per cent off the normal price.

Duck Hook

This small Irish company — founded by three golf fans — only started in 2020. It’s growing fast and the company now sells polos (€35) in 11 different colours/styles, as well as bobble hats, beanies and socks. They’ve just taken receipt of some new arrivals, including gilets at €45 (navy or grey) and ¼ zip tops at €50 (five colours for men and ladies). Peaked hats will be added to the existing headwear range. That’s not all though as accessories such as head covers, belts, snoods and golf towels will soon be appearing, too. Shipping is free with orders over €50.

Dwyers & Co

Dating back to 1820, Dwyers & Co is an Irish clothing company through and through. Today it is still a family business led by Peter and Alan Dwyer, in Cork, producing golf trousers, shorts and belts. In 2020 it is celebrating 200 years. Don’t let the cold weather keep you from the course this winter with the company’s WeatherTec Trouser (€90). Designed to let you play in comfort and style, the wind and water repellent woven fabric has a soft fleece backing that’s immensely breathable. Buy online or try your local Pro shop when conditions allow.

Visit: dwyersandco.com (free delivery in Ireland)

Green Lamb

Green Lamb: Has been the leading ladies brand for on and off the golf course since 1989. Picture: Miki Barlok

Irish design at its very best- Green Lamb has been the leading ladies brand for on and off the golf course since 1989. The company is based in Cork city, selling everything from gilets, polos and sweaters to shorts, trousers and headwear. Two new ranges were launched recently — Icy Peaks and Winter Flower — with 56 different items between them. Green Lamb has been an Official Ryder Cup brand and today is the Official Apparel Supplier to Ladies Golf Union (LGU). The Karina padded jacket (€90) has quilted panels for added warmth and stretch fabric side panels for improved fit.

Visit: greenlamb.com (free delivery in Ireland)

Dunnes Stores

There is a range of 15 different items of Pádraig Harrington apparel at Dunnes Stores. From polo necks to ¼ zips to chinos and jackets, prices range from €25 to €49. The two polo shirts available have been created with UPF (Ultraviolet Protection Factor) 50.

Visit: dunnesstores.com (free delivery over €50)

The Irish Sock Society

Has there ever been a Christmas without socks as a present? Here’s a pair dedicated to golfers everywhere, with a golfer on either side. Price of €9.

Due South

This Irish clothing brand started in 2016, creating simple, minimalist yet beautiful designs. There are no golf-specific products but the sweaters (€65) will prove appealing on and off the course and they are made of recycled materials and organic cotton. Note, they are a slim fit and unisex so bear that in mind when ordering.

General

Seed Golf

Seed Golf — The only Irish producer of golf balls.

The only Irish producer of golf balls, Seed Golf continues to grow in strength and reputation. It is also growing its range with the arrival of the ‘Country Mile’ SD-15 ball in three colours: white, green and red. The company sells online and the current deal of €45 for purchasing all three colours, in boxes of 12, will save you €10. They company has a novel and popular subscription service for all their golf balls, and also sells caps, gloves and beanies. Seed have also just introduced a new putting mat and training aide, influenced by our first lockdown.

Visit: seedgolf.com (free delivery over €50)

ClubsToHire.com

At some point we will start travelling for golf again and ClubsToHire will be there for you when that time comes. Now boasting 25 golf destinations worldwide (Dublin is the nearest; Sydney is the farthest), this Irish company looks after golfers who do not want the bother of bringing their own clubs. You also get the chance to play with the latest models of club from Callaway, TaylorMade, Mizuno and Wilson Staff. You can purchase vouchers (€50 to €200) through the website. Vouchers are valid for five years.

Hole More Putts

It looks more Star Wars than golf but technology is changing the face of golf training aids. Hole More Putts is a perfect — and Irish — example. By taking five putts, Hole More Putts measures five key elements and provides analysis via an App or through the website, to produce personalised instruction videos. The device is A4 size and 7mm thick with patented infrared technology. The company now ships its product to 220 countries. Hole More Putts was created and developed in Ireland, and it is assembled here, too. At €630 it is not cheap … but it could make such a difference to someone’s game that you’ll be in ‘credit’ for years.

CarveOn

CarveOn is a small Co Kildare business making leather goods which they engrave with the name of your choice and/or a club logo. The Irish company has been going since 2011. Choose from a scorecard holder (€59.99), yardage book cover (€64.99), and a golf bag tag (€35). There’s also a special golf giftset of the scorecard holder and bag tag in a presentation box (€99). It’s the ultimate personalised gift this Christmas. They also do notebooks, wallets and a variety of bags so this will appeal to non-golfers, too. All products are made from premium Italian leather.

Visit: carveon.com (free delivery over €50)

Photography

A shameless plug for my own website where you will find photographs of many of Ireland’s famous — and less famous — courses. You can order prints in a variety of sizes.

Canvas Works

If you have a good quality photograph — even from your phone — that you think will transfer beautifully onto a wall, then why not consider a canvas print from Cork-based Canvas Works. All manner of shapes, sizes and materials… and it doesn’t have to be anything to do with a golf course. Free delivery in Ireland, and there will be a 15 per cent discount for mailing list subscribers in the run up to Christmas. The company even has a print of the Old Head and will soon be adding more golf courses to the Vintage Travel Poster series.

Irelandgolfballs.ie

With a modest cost starting at €9.95 (free shipping) you can purchase a ball stamper with a variety of patterns and symbols. Why not start with the shamrock. Over 150 designs.

BackSpinBox

You can’t beat a lucky dip style Christmas present where you open a box with no idea what’s inside. It’s a clever and fun idea and each monthly box contains the three core items of glove or hat, tees, magazine and premium golf balls, as well as mystery items from a wide range of brands. It means golfers discover and test different products every month. Cost €39 for one box, but three, six and twelve month subscriptions are also available. New website coming in January 2021.

Irish Golfer Magazine

Always a crowd pleaser, an annual subscription is one of the easiest ways to go. The Irish Golfer Magazine started in 2016, and focuses on all things Irish golf. You can buy a 12-month subscription, with all 10 editions delivered to the door for just €50. The subscription comes with a dozen Srixon AD333 Tour golf balls (worth €40).

Golf Stores Online

We have plenty of national chains and local golf stores with an online presence. If you want to buy something to do with golf — from balls, tees and clubs to golf carts, sunglasses and clothing — you’ll find it here:

The Golf Club Shop

When you know someone has played a particular golf course (or has always aspired to) and either fell in love with it or played the round of their life, what better gift than a branded piece of kit from the club’s golf shop.

Not surprisingly, it is the bigger clubs which appeal to golfers worldwide that have an online shop. Here are 15 with a lot to offer:

Carton House

Carton House €125 Golf Gift Box.

Next year is set to be the most exciting year for Carton House, as they re-open a completely renovated resort as a five star, Fairmont managed property. They are offering four Christmas golf sets, ranging in price from €60-€160. The branded €125 box, contains towel, golf cap, ball marker, putter head cover, 6 Titleist balls, and a tote bag.

Phone (01) 505 2000 or (01) 651 7715

Food/Drink Options

Hampers & Co

You really can’t beat a nice hamper of top notch grub. There are numerous hamper delivery companies out there but Hampers & Co have been at it for 30 years. With a focus on Irish products you can have one of their many hampers delivered right to the golfer’s door. Prices start at €15 (ex. Delivery)

Visit: hampersandco.com

Dingle Distillery

Started in 2012, the Dingle Distillery is all about small batch, premium product… and these days that includes gin, vodka and whiskey. There’s a selection of other items too, including hoodies. You can buy online and they’ll deliver to your door. Delivery charges apply.

Gifts Direct

And on the subject of whiskey, how about an Irish Pewter Hip Flask and Shot Glasses Set for a touch of class. The set is priced at €109.99, and you might find yourself exploring this large website for any number of other gifts, including hampers … and flying lessons! Delivery €6.95

Skelligs Chocolate

There are certain golf gifts that always make it onto a list like this … and onto the radar of individuals striving to find an inexpensive golf gift (€5). Skelligs Chocolate Company is a family run business in Kerry, and their very considerate idea of creating a gift box of three handmade milk chocolate golf balls ticks plenty of boxes.

They do chocolate football boots too.