Here are six waterproof jackets to keep you dry as golf courses reopen

The dark clouds hanging over Irish golf are finally lifting - though don’t be surprised if clouds of a different hue deposit precipitation all over us golfers now that courses have reopened... So what better way to prepare for the winter conditions than with a new waterproof jacket?

Most golf clothing companies have released their autumn/winter collections, and with the technology now available, you simply don’t have to flounder around in cumbersome wet gear anymore. Think lightweight… think stretchy material… think quiet.

Here are six of the top rain jackets for you in 2021. The style is up to you. Stockists are also listed but you should also check with your local Pro shop.

Lightweight & Quiet

1. Sunderland Gents Whisperdry Pro Lite Jacket

RRP €199.95

Sunderland Gents Whisperdry Pro Lite Jacket

Available in four colours/designs

This ultra-lightweight golf jacket is totally waterproof. Its four-way stretch fabric is also specifically designed for golf and ensures freedom of movement. What’s more, it is soft to touch and silent through your swing.

It comes with a sealed seam construction, complete with signature Sunderland NEVERWEATHERBEATEN protection, guaranteed for its lifetime against even heavy, prolonged rain.

- Available from mcguirksgolf.com

Lightweight Premium

2. Galvin Green Apollo Jacket

RRP €339

Galvin Green Apollo Jacket

Available in seven colours/designs

Galvin Green has always been one of the best in the business and the Apollo continues the trend with exceptional lightweight waterproof protection and breathability. The fit is adjustable (the chest width can be adjusted), the fabric stretchy and the shaped sleeves ensure easy movement.

Overall, the range of movement is excellent, which you’d expect from a premium-priced product. The jacket also comes with front pockets (an obvious element but one that’s been missing from some previous Galvin Green jackets).

- Available from Progolf.ie and Adare Manor (branded)

Lightweight & Detachable

3. Mizuno Nexlite Rain Jacket

RRP €149

Mizuno Nexlite Rain Jacket

Available in two colours/designs

A key selling point of this jacket is that the sleeves are detachable… perfect for summer showers or as windproof protection on cool days. During the winter months, however, it tackles the harshest of weather. And it’s incredibly lightweight but waterproof material means you can swing freely.

This jacket is from the 2019 range and this year’s version – the 2.0 – continues the jacket’s evolution (and colours) but the detachable sleeves gives the original Nexlite added flexibility. Please note that this is a slim-fit jacket so you might want to go up a size.

- Available from mcguirksgolf.com

Royal & Repellent

4. Under Armour Portrush Rain Jacket

RRP €150

Under Armour Portrush Rain Jacket

Available in four colours/designs

Any jacket named ‘Portrush’ is going to catch our attention after Shane Lowry’s Open Championship victory. Combined with Under Armour becoming one of the biggest brands in golf clothing in recent years it is no surprise to see this jacket included here.

The Portrush features a 100% waterproof construction and fully sealed seams, inside and out. Under Armour’s Storm technology is effective in repelling rain (water beads away immediately) and it is light and breathable. With its fuller cut, it offers complete comfort without being bulky.

- Available from underarmour.ie

Something Different

5. FootJoy HydroKnit Rain Pullover

RRP €215

FootJoy HydroKnit Rain Pullover

Available in six colours/designs

This is waterproof outerwear with a difference. Many golfers just don’t feel comfortable in a waterproof jacket… despite the ever-evolving technology and comfort aspects of modern designs. If that’s the case then this HydroKnit Rain Pullover is for you.

It takes ‘waterproof protection’ on a different path by combining the attributes of a conventional woven waterproof jacket with the comfort, stretch and soft feel of a knit garment. It has an Xtreme durable water repellent finish to prevent saturation of the fabric (which comes with a 3-year warranty) while the 4-way stretch fabric allows for complete freedom through the swing.

- Available from footjoy.ie

Cream of the Crop

6. Kjus Men's Pro 3L 2.0 Jacket

RRP €499

Kjus Men's Pro 3L 2.0 Jacket

Available in three colours/designs

For a top-of-the-range waterproof jacket look no further than the Norwegian Kjus (pronounced Shu-ss). The iconic Pro 3L jacket is a revolution in stretchable weather protection that uses body-zoned X-stretch panels to deliver maximum stretch where and when you need it most. In other words, it offers all the movement you could need.

It also boasts a three-layer, fully seam-sealed jacket with water-repellent zipper, which makes it not only highly waterproof but also highly breathable. And, like the above jackets, it possesses all of the expected extras too. Speaking of extras, branded versions are available from the Old Head Pro Shop, and Adare Manor.

Swinging in the rain never felt so good and the styles are strong but subtle.

- Available from kjus.com