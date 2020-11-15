Tiger Woods' reaction to nightmare ten? Ten out of ten, says Shane Lowry

Before this week, Shane Lowry had never had the chance to play in competition with his golfing idol Tiger Woods. In their third round together this week, Lowry got to witness some history and perseverance from “the best of all time”.

Woods, the five-time and defending Masters champion, posted the highest single-hole score of his career on the shortest hole at Augusta — rinsing three balls into Rae’s Creek en route to a gruesome 10 on the par-3 12th hole.

Lowry made birdie on the same hole.

But it was what came after that stood out to Lowry. Woods birdied five of the next six holes to shoot 39 on the back and 76 for the day, finishing his Masters defence at 1-under par and tied for 38th.

“Look, he had a bit of a disaster on that hole, didn’t he?” Lowry said.

“I’m not going to stand here and talk about it like he hit a couple of balls in the water and hit a really tricky bunker shot there. This is what Augusta is when the wind is up like this… Yeah, look, it happened, and what a finish. He seemed to hit every shot stone dead then for the rest of the round.

“I mean, he’s Tiger Woods, isn’t he? He’s the best of all time. You know, I don’t think it matters to him whether he finishes 30th or third here. A win is all he’s looking for. Like us all, he’s out there giving it his best. He didn’t intend on making a 10, like none of us do intend on hitting bad shots or making big numbers or making bogeys or three-putting the last to feel like an absolute idiot coming off the course, but it is what it is.”

As disappointed as he was, Woods took a little pride in fighting the get back five of the seven shots he lost to par.

“That’s part of our sport,” he said.

“This sport is awfully lonely sometimes. You have to fight it. No one is going to bring you off the mound or call in a sub. You have to fight through it. That’s what makes this game so unique and so difficult mentally. We’ve all been there. Unfortunately, I’ve been there and you just have to turn around and figure out the next shot, and I was able to do that coming home.”

For the record, we should walk through Woods’ imperfect 10. In 89 prior Masters rounds, Woods had only made worse than bogey three times on the vexing little par 3 – a pair of doubles and one triple. A year ago, the 12th sprung his comeback when he safely navigated it for par with three other contenders — Francesco Molinari, Brooks Koepka and Tony Finau — each hit in the creek and made double there.

Sunday, however, went sideways fast. His tee shot hung up with the wind and hit the bank short of the green, rolling back into the water. After his drop, his wedge hit the middle of the green just 12 feet from the hole before spinning back, pausing for just a second, then rolling inexorably down the bank again.

His third attempt sailed long into a tough spot in the back bunker, where, with an awkward stance, he bladed it back over the green into Rae’s Creek. Executing the same shot again from the bunker, he trickled it onto the green and two-putted for the first double-digit score on any hole in his professional career.

“Well, I committed to the wrong wind,” Woods said.

“The wind was off the right for the first two guys, and then when I stepped up there, it switched to howling off the left. The flag on 11 was howling off the left. I didn’t commit to the wind, and I also got ahead of it and pushed it, too, because I thought the wind would come more off the right and it was off the left, and that just started the problem from there. From there I hit a lot more shots and had a lot more experiences there in Rae’s Creek, and then as you said, this is unlike any other sport in which you’re so alone out there and you have to figure it out.”

Seeing it all from Tiger’s bogey-free opening 68 in the first round to his final round fightback was illuminating for Lowry. Fighting back himself from an opening 74, putting together consecutive rounds in the 60s and playing the full week was beneficial for when he returns in less than five months to a more traditional April Masters.

“I just got to see what it was playing like; we didn’t see Augusta as we normally do the first three days,” said Lowry, who shot 73 on Sunday to finish 4-under and finish tied for 25th, his best finish at Augusta.

“Out there on the 12th hole today… I’ve never been so happy to see a ball land on dry land. Stuff like that second shot to 15 you’re just hitting it, and if you get a gust, you’re in trouble, and that’s just it. That’s what we love about this place.

“Look, I’m pretty happy with my week. I’m disappointed how I finished. I actually gave myself a lot of chances today, especially the last few holes. Like I probably should have birdied 15, should have birdied 17, and then I had a great chance on the last, and what a bad three-putt. That’s just silly.

“The Masters is actually going to come around very quick again, isn’t it? It’s hard to believe Christmas is in a couple weeks and we’re standing here on the Sunday of Augusta. It’ll be weird. But it’ll be nice to come back here in April as it always is.”